Married At First Sight UK viewers are wondering whether they’ve seen one of the show’s 2023 participants in the past. Has Thomas from MAFS UK been on TV before? Let’s find out more about the E4 star who says he’s been “unlucky in love” in his previous relationships.

Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson, and Charlene Douglas are back on the Channel 4 show. The trio of experts is ready to guide a new batch of singletons through the social experiment series. But, are the MAFS UK stars ready to open up, “let down their drawbridges,” and bring out the best in each other?

Credit: Simon Johns / CPL / Channel 4

Has Thomas MAFS UK been on TV before?

No, Thomas Kriaras is appearing on E4‘s MAFS UK for the first time in 2023.

He is matched with florist and farm gal Rosaline Darlington, 28, who hails from Crewe.

In 2022, during MAFS UK series 7, the show featured another Thomas.

Thomas Hartley and Adrian Sanderson were matched last year, however, this year’s MAFS participant, Thomas Kriaras, hasn’t been on the show before.

MAFS UK: Get to know Tom Kriaras

Twenty-seven-year-old Thomas is one of the participants on Married At First Sight UK in 2023.

He works in investment communications and splits his time between London and Wiltshire.

Tom describes himself as a “bit of a country boy,” and lives with his mum.

Speaking on MAFS UK, Tom explained that he and his brother had a “privileged” upbringing.

Thomas has reality stars wanting to ‘marry’ him

Ahead of MAFS UK’s premiere, Thomas took to Instagram to share some facts about himself.

He revealed that he would “leave his wife for Eva Green,” as well as stating that “nail-biting” is a dealbreaker for him.

Tom’s “get to know me” video raked in likes and comments including one from a fellow MAFS UK star.

Adrian, who appeared alongside last year’s Thomas Hartley in series 7, commented on Thomas’ post: “I’ll Marry ye. You won’t be my first Thomas haha.”

WATCH MAFS UK MONDAY-THURSDAY ON CHANNEL 4 AT 9PM