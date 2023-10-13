Kicking off spooky season in the best way for reality fans, House of Villains drops its first episode on October 12. The E! Entertainment show sees the likes of Shake Chatterjee, Jax Taylor and Tiffany Pollard all living in a house together. Omarosa is another castmate on the show and she gets to work playing “mind games” right away.

Ten of reality TV‘s most memorable stars are invited to cohabitate while they take on a series of challenges on House of Villains. The E! Entertainment stars get ready to outsmart and outscheme one another throughout the competition. Let the manipulation games begin…

Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Harold & Carole Pump Foundation

Omarosa on House of Villains

Some of the House of Villains stars have been to prison, others describe themselves as “fun villains.”

Omarosa Manigault Newman is one of the “villains” appearing in the new series who was once fired from her high-profile job.

The E! star rose to fame on The Apprentice in 2004 and later landed herself a job as an assistant to President Trump.

She is also the former Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison, a role she was asked to leave in 2017, writes the New York Times.

Omarosa clashes within seconds

Upon arriving on House of Villains, Omarosa begins getting to know her co-stars.

However, she clashes with one person in particular within seconds of meeting.

Entering the room, Corinne Olympios asks Omarosa her name and she replies: “Google, it’ll help you.”

Corinne replies: “I’m sorry, what?”

The ladies’ co-stars are baffled and Shake tries to cut the tension by saying: “This is Corrine, she’s a nice girl.”

Omarosa responds to the Love Is Blind star: “She’s nice, but I want to talk business.”

House of Villains star has ‘experience’

Following her awkward interaction with Corrine, Omarosa says: “I have a lot of experience in this space.”

She adds: “Mind games are essential to establishing your dominance. May the games begin.”

Corrine explodes: “You know what I call that, I call that trying too hard, so have a great f***ing day, b***h.”

Forty-nine-year-old Omarosa has appeared on multiple reality shows before including The Ultimate Merger, The Apprentice, Celebrity Big Brother, and Big Brother VIP.

She’s also worked in high-pressure environments and clearly isn’t afraid to deal with confrontation.

Corrine isn’t the last person Omarosa clashes with on House of Villains as a trailer for the show sees her being shouted at by Flava of Love’s Tiffany Pollard.

