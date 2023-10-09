Bachelor In Paradise season 9’s Kylee Russell has caught the eye of more than just the suitors. Fans are dying to know more about her background and ethnicity.

*Warning: Bachelor In Paradise season 9 spoilers*

Cue Almost Paradise by Mike Reno and Ann Wilson because Bachelor In Paradise season 9 has arrived.

The ABC spinoff premiered on September 28 and two episodes in, three lovely ladies have already been kicked out of Mexico. Brooklyn Willie, Cat Wong, and Greer Blitzer exited after failing to receive a rose.

Meanwhile, Kylee Russell had her hands full with two guys fighting for her attention. Did we mention it’s only been two episodes? The former NBA dancer made her Bachelor Nation debut on Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor. She was eliminated in week 5 but she’s made a splash in Paradise already.

Credit ABC/Craig Sjodin

What is Bachelor In Paradise’s Kylee Russell’s ethnicity?

Kylee Russell is of mixed ethnicity. Her mother is Caucasian and her father is half-Black and half-Cherokee father.

The 26-year-old’s family background has been a topic of discussion among fans given her ambiguous look, which Kylee acknowledged.

Kylee, a postpartum nurse, sees the bright side of being racially ambiguous as she can easily relate to others through their own assumptions. Being a TV personality, Kylee says it’s a positive that many young girls can look up to her.

“I feel like the good thing about me is people of so many different ethnicities feel like they can identify with me because of that,” she told Charlotte Observer.

In the past, Russell has been mistaken as being Asian and Hispanic.

Credit – Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Kylee was ‘screaming and throwing up’ after not seeing Aven in Paradise

Paradise episode 2 marked the coupling up of Kylee and Aven Jones after previously flirting on social media. Kylee couldn’t hide her enthusiasm after seeing Aven walk down the stairs to Paradise despite a successful date with Will Urena.

Russell claimed she was committed to Will even if Aven joined the cast – but that clearly didn’t last long. After Aven selected her for a date, Kylee broke things off with a devastated Will.

Urena was at a disadvantage even before the show as Aven caught Kylee’s eye after commenting a fire emoji on her Instagram.

Speaking on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, the fan-favorite admitted that she was hugely disappointed when she didn’t see Aven on day one.

“I was crying, screaming, throwing up that he wasn’t there on the first day,” Kylee confessed. “I tried to play it cool and say ‘It’s fine’ and that maybe he’d be coming down later. Maybe they were just doing it to trick me, but I was freaking out inside.”