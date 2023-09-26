It’s officially that time of year again and time to get out the apron, rolling pin and a whole lot of creativity as The Great British Bake Off is back. Taking over Welford Park for another year, GBBO sees Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood, Alison Hammond, and Noel Fielding as judges and hosts of the show. So, how does Paul Hollywood reward success on the Great British Bake Off?

The Great British Bake Off first launched in 2010, and back then, it was hosted by Paul and his former co-star Mary Berry. Nowadays, it’s Paul and Prue at the helm and if the contestants impress the two baking pros, they’re off to a flying start.

Mark Bourdillon via Getty Images

How does Paul Hollywood reward success on the Great British Bake Off?

The Great British Bake Off has been airing for over a decade in 2023. And, there’s one tradition that has really caught on over the years.

Judge and professional baker Paul Hollywood has pretty much confirmed over the seasons that there’s one-tell tale sign to show he’s been impressed.

When it comes to how Paul rewards success on GBBO he opts for a ‘Paul Hollywood handshake’.

The handshake is something of an honour to Bake Off contestants if they receive one.

Time often stands still for both Channel 4 viewers and contestants as Paul tries the baked goods on the show before deciding whether it’s worthy of a handshake.

A website dedicated to Paul Hollywood’s handshakes shows that Paul gave out his first one in season 3 episode 7 to Ryan Chong. To date, he’s given out around 50 handshakes since 2010.

Photo by Simone Padovani/Awakening/Getty Images

What is the GBBO prize?

Although it’s a massive deal to get a handshake from Paul Hollywood on GBBO, that isn’t the full prize for being a success.

The Great British Bake Off winner receives a cake stand, flowers, and the title of being the show’s 2023 winner.

Previous champions of the show have gone on to make more TV appearances and release cookbooks of their own.

Paul and Prue’s Bake Off salaries

After clearing up what it is that the bakers get out of appearing on GBBO, some viewers may wonder what the judges make from their time on the show.

Not only do they get to sample all kinds of baked goods, but they reportedly take home pretty hefty salaries, too.

Prue Leith took home a salary of £200,000 for her first season on the show, per The Oxford Mail.

The same report states that over three years on GBBO, Paul earned £1.2 million which levels out to £400,00 per season.

WATCH THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF FROM SEPTEMBER 26 ON CHANNEL 4 AT 8 PM