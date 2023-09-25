Gordon, Gino, and Fred: Road Trip returned with season 4 in September so how many episodes are there in 2023, and is there an episode 3?

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo, and Fred Sirieix returned for another food-filled adventure in their Road Trip series this autumn. Season 4 documents the chefs and the master maitre d’ travelling to Spain for its traditional cuisine and culture.

Two episodes dropped in early September and there hasn’t been a new release since, so how many episodes are there in Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva Espana?

Credit Studio Ramsay Productions

Gordon, Gino and Fred 2023: How many episodes in season 4 and is there an episode 3?

Unfortunately, season 4 only has two episodes, meaning the 2023 series has already finished. Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva Espana premiered on September 3 and the second and final episode followed on September 4.

This means, there is no season 4 episode 3. It follows the format of 2021’s season 3 when they travelled to Greece. 2022’s Unseen Bits also only ran for two episodes.

Why did Gino D’Acampo leave Gordon and Fred?

The future of Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip is not looking hopeful as Gino revealed he had departed from the ITV project show in March 2023. According to reports, the Italian chef left due to scheduling conflicts and there was no feud between the stars.

In fact, he called it quits to preserve their friendship.

Gino D’Acampo told fans: “It’s just because we can’t get the dates together and sometimes when we do get the dates together sometimes they get changed and it causes a lot of problems for me because I have other stuff that I have to do.”

“Because contracts start to become very complicated and very stressful,” Gino continued. “I personally value the friendship with Gordon and Fred so much that I would rather the friendship than arguments with the contract.

“So I have decided not to do it anymore because I want to be friends with the boys for many, many years ahead.”

Fred, however, told the Daily Star that he is often caught between Gino and Gordon’s bickering.

“Well, the problem is Gordon is always right and Gino is never wrong, and that includes everything,” he said. “So, when they get at loggerheads, I’m just right in the middle. I’m definitely the peacemaker, both on camera and off camera, and in the group chat it’s just insane,” Fred told the Daily Star.

Gino and Fred to return with travel show focused on sustainability

This isn’t the last time you’ll see Gino and Fred; the pair have signed up for an ITV series named Gino and Fred’s Emission Impossible, which will see the pair embark on a journey to become more eco-conscious.

As meat lovers, fast-car enthusiasts, and jet-setting celebs, Gino and Fred will be confronting the major environmental impacts that their hobbies have contributed to.

“Inspired by his children, Fred has genuinely become more eco-conscious and his concerns were accelerated by watching his beloved Europe burn in 40-degree temperatures this summer,” the synopsis reads.

The show focuses on their attempts to travel and eat in the most sustainable way possible while hearing the stories of inspirational people all over Europe, including Croatia and Austria.