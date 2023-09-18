My Mum Your Dad UK is here, all the way from down under. Originates in Australia, it sees children introduce a single parent to another. How many episodes of My Mum Your Dad UK are there?

The popular ITV show, My Mum Your Dad, has been hailed the ‘middle-aged Love Island’ show. It goes like this: single parents who have been nominated by their grown-up kids get a second chance at love. They all live together in a country house, and you can binge-watch it in less than a day.

How many episodes of My Mum Your Dad UK?

There are 10 episodes of My Mum Your Dad UK, meaning you can basically binge-watch the entirety of season 1 in just ten hours. The first season started on Monday, September 11, and ends on Thursday 21.

Although it has been hailed the ‘middle-aged Love Island,’ it hasn’t yet built up the popularity to match the long duration of the OG dating show. The country home is also based in the UK rather than abroad.

So, for now, My Mum Your Dad’s next episode at the time of writing is Monday September 18, after a break during the weekend. You can get your fix every night until it finishes this Thursday.

Parents ages range from 44 to 58

The parents who have been nominated on the show are aged between 44 and 58. Roger Hawes is 58, while Sharon Benson is 53, Natalie Russell is 44, and Paul Edwards is 47 years old.

Their kids are aged between 19 and 35. Parents Caroline McGirr is 51, while Elliott Davidson is 53. Clayton Byfield is 57, with the eldest child – Christian Byfield – of 35 years old in the group.

Janey Smith is 47, while Monique Payneeandy is 50. Viewers have predicted love could be on the cards for widowed Roger Hawes following the arrival of newcomer Janey Smith – the first blonde in the group!

How to watch My Mum Your Dad

You can watch My Mum Your Dad on ITV1 live every Monday to Thursday at 9pm. However, if you’ve missed a few episodes and want to catch up, your can binge the show on the ITVX app.

STV player is also showing episodes. It’s also available on Amazon Prime Video on a premium subscription, but if you’re hoping to stream from outside the UK, you can try a VPN like NordVPN.

