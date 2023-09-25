Elma Pazar on TOWIE celebrated her special day surrounded by her co-stars, including Diags, whom she recently split up with. However, the Instagram pics versus the reality was that, as Elma’s age went up, she cried for four days straight. So, how old is Elma on TOWIE?!

The Only Way is Essex star Elma Pazar returned to the ITVBe cast when she developed a romance with Diags. Although the two have ended things, they remain friends. When Elma celebrated her birthday with cameras around, the drama was still happening…

How old is Elma on TOWIE?

Elma’s age is 32 years old. She celebrated her 32nd birthday by having a summer garden party, with her co-stars and camera crew in tow, in nowhere other than her hometown, Essex.

She wore a white dress and boots, while the event had a tall pink cake, balloons, and a white yurt with a cosy sofa and pillows inside. Elma also went to walk alpacas with her best friend, Saffron.

The Cake Lady of Oxfordshire created her cake. Born on July 7, 1991, Elma filmed the scenes for her birthday more than two months before the TOWIE episode came out.

Diags’ age after on-screen romance

Born on May 15, 1991, TOWIE star Diags is the same age as Elma at 32 years old. They had been dating for a while and even shared several dates in Thailand, but they later split up.

She revealed to Chloe Brockett that she was “heartbroken” after she and Diags ended their relationship. However, the two are now friends, and he attended her birthday party to celebrate with Elma.

Elma exclusively told Reality Titbit that they are “still friends” but revealed that there were certain hiccups in their romance that she couldn’t ignore and said: “I don’t know how to word it, I came to a realization.”

She added: “A few things didn’t make sense. At the beginning of the series, I thought we were going to be married by the end. We’re reliving things that happened three months ago.”

She ‘won’t wipe hands’ of drama

Elma told Diags that she “won’t wipe her hands of this” after her argument with Chloe. She claims Chloe had been “screaming at her down the phone” asking why Elma had become friends with Amber Turner.

She “stayed up all night crying,” which continued for four days. Elma and Chloe have now unfollowed each other on Instagram. During a later face-to-face argument, Elma called Chloe a “dictator.”

Chloe told Elma: “You’re talking to me like you hate me. Do you know how upset I am? If you just answered the phone and spoke to me like a friend… I still see you as my best mate.”

