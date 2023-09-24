Love is Blind star and Pokemon-lover Milton revealed his height will lower his life expectancy. So, how tall is Milton in Love is Blind? We’ve done some digging to find out his true height.

The popular Netflix dating show is back. Pokemon enthusiast Milton entered a Love is Blind pod, revealing that he has had surgery on his spine. He also spoke of his life expectancy due to health issues.

How tall is Milton on Love is Blind?

Love is Blind star Milton’s height is between 6ft and 7ft tall, Distractify reports. Milton tells Lydia that he doesn’t expect to live that long compared to other men his age.

“I know I’m not going to live, like, a really long time,” he said, explaining, “People that are as tall as I am live significantly shorter.” Lydia teases: “So you’re telling me how tall you are?” to which he just smiles.

When he was growing up, he was a lot taller than the other kids at school. The 25-year-old is one of the youngest on season 5 but the tallest contestant out of all of the male cast members.

Pokemon enthusiast talks about height

Milton opened up about his health worries. “Sometimes I think about what would happen if my back f—- up and I am paralyzed,” Milton says. “Like, and I’m bound to a wheelchair?”

“When I was in eighth or ninth grade, I was playing basketball with some friends at the gym. I came down off the court and felt a pain in my back, but I didn’t think much of it,” Milton told Lydia.

Milton had spinal surgery

When Milton’s school had a scoliosis check, he was told that his spine was not in good condition. “My spine started to collapse on itself, putting too much pressure on my internal organ,” he reveals.

“I was going into organ failure, and the doctors told me that I needed surgery within six months.” Milton remembers waking up in the hospital bed after surgery, unable to move.

He told Lydia: “Imagine having 12 drill holes and 12 screws put in your spine?” he said to Lydia. During the vulnerable moment, Lydia said that she supports him and would “be there for him.”

