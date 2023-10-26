Ibraheem on Catfish has inspired a GoFundMe fundraiser. He appeared on Catfish’s season 8 episode 86 when he gets Tee’s name tattooed. Fans are begging Ibraheem to post an Instagram update.

Tee and Ibraheem are so deeply in love on Catfish: The TV Show that Ibraheem decided to get a neck tattoo of her name. The only problem is that Tee lied about her name when they first met! Ibraheem revealed that he had lost his teeth in a fight – and fans have come together to help the MTV star.

Credit: Catfish The TV Show/MTV

Ibraheem on Catfish season 8 episode 86

Ibraheem Moore, from Los Angeles, was exactly who he said he was. He had developed an online relationship with Tee on Catfish: The TV Show. He cried when she ended things with him in person.

Tee was short for Latonia, while Tara isn’t her real name like Ibraheem was led to believe. He even got a tattoo with her fake nickname on his neck! Despite the issue, Ibraheem said he loves her.

She told Kacie that it “may be because of his teeth”. Co-host Kamie Crawford said it was “throwing Tee off” and has since told fans: “I did then and am still inquiring on how we can help get his smile back.”

Catfish fans launch GoFundMe page

Ibraheem has posted a GoFundMe link to his Instagram bio. He calls the page ‘A Better Future’ and writes: “Hi I’m Ibraheem. If you may know I lost my front teeth in a fight and I was recently on catfish.”

Over $1.2K has been raised. Catfish fan Michelle Willis has also launched a GoFundMe to help Ibraheem on Catfish fix his teeth. So far, $420 has been raised toward a $20,000 goal to pay for his dental surgery.

The page states: “Please help me raise money for Ibraheem to not only get his teeth fixed but also get her fake name off his neck. I know we can help this guy fix something as simple as his smile.”

Tee wasn’t feeling her relationship with Catfish star Ibraheem after meeting him in person. She said she had just gotten out of a relationship and that Tee wasn’t even her real name.

They agreed to remain friends but take things slow, as Tee wasn’t interested in a physical, romantic relationship. Ibraheem got emotional. After the episode, a fan claiming to be his friend has an update.

When a fan said Ibraheem should post an update, the supposed friend wrote: “I let him know that. There are so many people looking for him that he would reach way more people than I ever could..”

They added: “He said he would but I’m not sure if he’s comfortable with that. I just asked if it’s okay to give out his Instagram.” Kacie said on IG: “Ibraheem has a good heart and a strong spirit.”

