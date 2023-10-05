Five young couples are ready to dig deep and confront their fears in a bid to save their unhealthy relationships. Some have been together for over a decade, while others have known each other for months. They’re all about to go on a journey of discovery on In Love and Toxic: Blue Therapy. Let’s meet the show’s cast.

Some E4 fans will be familiar with the therapy session show set-up. Married At First Sight UK sees the relationship experts give the couples taking part advice during their Commitment Ceremonies each week. In Love and Toxic: Blue Therapy focuses on the counselling part of the process and sees a group of young couples attempt to mend their romances.

In Love and Toxic Blue Therapy cast

E4‘s In Love and Toxic features the following five couples in season 1:

Following the show’s success on YouTube, In Love and Toxic now has a six-part series on E4 that kicks off on Thursday 5th October at 10 pm. The show will also stream on YouTube at 6 pm.

In Love and Toxic Blue Therapy: Lauren and Michael

First up on the cast list is Lauren and Michael.

During a trailer for the show, Michael explains that he’s “not happy” in the relationship.

In his Instagram bio, Michael writes that he’s “floating through life.”

Musician Lauren captioned one of her posts: “Only therapy could get me through another Libra.”

In Love and Toxic: Rae and Shaun

In Love and Toxic couple Rae and Shaun head into therapy off the back of a “big argument.”

The two hadn’t spoken before meeting for their counselling session.

Rae asks Shaun if he’s “rude” during the trailer and he revealed that he was “fearing” that she’d arrive with “attitude.”

Rae added that she was asked to go to therapy by Shaun and the two said that they were angry going into the show.

Meet Marie and Tunde

Tunde and Marie are turning to therapy as a last resort to save their relationship.

Marie explains that the “situation is toxic” and that they’re “at breaking point.”

While Marie is unsure if Tunde “even believes in therapy,” he loves her that much that he’s willing to give it a go.

Tunde describes his partner as “the love of his life” and adds that they’ve been on and off for 10 years.

Meet Anna and Lucky

Anna is bringing her partner, Lucky, to therapy after being together for 11 months.

The two have a “complicated love,” and an eight-year age gap could also be an issue as Anna is looking to Lucky “to provide.”

Lucky says the relationship started out great but became “intense” and now the two of them “have questions.”

In Love and Toxic Blue Therapy cast: Temi and Tang

Temi and Tang have been together for three and a half years and have a 19-month-old daughter together.

While Temi explains that she feels she has a second child in Tang, he says on the show: “I will not bow down to anybody,”

Temi says she finds her partner “exhausting” to be around, while Tang says that his partner is his “soulmate.”

