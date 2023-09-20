My Big Fat Fabulous Life viewers have followed along through the ups and downs of Whitney Way-Thore’s dating life over the years. Now that the TLC show is in its 11th season in 2023, some fans are curious to know whether Lennie Alehat is still a cast member.

The My Big Fat Fabulous Life’s season 11 cast has changed in 2023. The family is grieving the loss of Babs Thore, Whitney’s mother. The Thores are also welcoming long-lost family members into their lives as Glenn Thore discovers that he has a daughter, as well as grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Lennie and Whitney

If TLC viewers thought that Lennie Alehat and Whitney needed to be in a romantic relationship in order to stay in each other’s lives they’d be wrong.

Despite being exes to one another, Lennie is still in Whitney’s life and appears on My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 11 with her.

In episode 3, Whitney and Lennie head to the gym together and work out with personal trainer, Jessica Powell.

Where is Lennie Alehat in 2023?

In 2023, Lennie is still appearing on My Big Fat Fab Life.

He stars alongside Whitney as the two are still friends, despite not working out as romantic partners.

Speaking during episode 3, Lennie explains that he’s seeing someone new, and even talks marriage with Jessica and Whitney.

Whitney responds to his marriage comments by saying: “Are men OK? How is he talking about he’s not even in an official relationship? Then she’s going to turn around and find out that they’re going to get married…”

She adds: “It’s times like this when I really know that me and Lennie were not made for each other.”

My Big Fat Fabulous Life cast

The My Big Fat Fabulous Life cast has endured some changes in recent years.

Following the passing of Babs in December 2022, the cast is mainly made up of Whitney, her brother, Hunter Thore, and their father, Glenn Thore.

Season 11 also features Whitney’s friends Lennie, Buddy Bell, Tal Fish, Ashley Baynes, Todd Beasley, and personal trainer Jessica.

The Thore’s new family members include Whitney and Hunter’s half-sister, Angie Vincent, as well as Angie’s kids William Ryne, Cody Lee, Jaime Lee, and Ryne’s daughter, Madeline.

