Violet from 90 Day Fiance confirmed she’s pregnant in the shocking new trailer clip. Fans also ask how old Violet is as she develops a relationship with Riley. She says that he is the father of her baby.

Riley on 90 Day Fiance has confessed that he’s not sure if he’s even the only man in Violet’s life. The two met in Vietnam, when Violet dropped a major pregnancy bomb. Before the 90 Days fans are questioning the validity of Violet’s alleged pregnancy. So, is she really pregnant?

Credit: 90 Day Fiance/TLC

Is Violet from 90 Day Fiance pregnant?

Yes, according to Violet from 90 Day Fiance, she is pregnant. She says she is carrying Riley’s baby as they were intimate after he traveled to Vietnam to meet her in person, after they connected online.

However, he had doubts over Violet from the start, hiring a private investigator to research her. He said that Violet texted him that she was pregnant and the baby was his, but alleged she has “lied to him” previously.

Riley visited his friend, Tiffanie, and explained that on his last night in Vietnam, he slept with Violet after she unexpectedly went to his hotel room. He said they didn’t use protection, but because of medication he was on, there was a less than one percent change he could get someone pregnant. However, it doesn’t make it impossible.

How old is Violet from 90 Day Fiance?

Violet is 43 years old and hails from Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. Riley, however, is a few years older than her at 48, and is a former military man from the United States.

Riley, 48, took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 24, with a series of screenshots of alleged text messages between him and Violet. This seemingly confirmed their split from each other.

He accused Violet of lying and causing his father stress when she texted him about their relationship issues, and alleged she manipulates people into thinking he is a “controlling, insecure person.”

Some good eating and great company Posted by Riley-Diego Attaway on Monday, July 10, 2023

Fans don’t believe she’s pregnant

When Violet revealed she is pregnant, several 90 Day Fiance fans didn’t believe her. A lot of the reasons they gave are because she is in her forties, but women can still give birth at her age.

One fan wrote: “Lol if she is “pregnant” we’ll know if it’s his when the baby comes out.”

Riley himself laughed at a fan photo which jokily made out Violet and him were intimate.

