James “Arg” Argent’s weight loss is the pinnacle of his Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins journey. Known as Arg, his weight loss involved lots of boxing and running. So, how much weight has Arg lost?

The Channel 4 grueling competition is back. Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins sees Arg face the ultimate test, and his biggest fear is quitting and giving up. His goal in life now is to stay clean and sober, and have a good relationship with food. Arg opened up about his weight loss…

Copyright: Pete Dadds/Channel 4

James Argent’s weight loss

James Argent’s weight loss has involved getting a gastric sleeve surgery, followed by a strict fitness regime. He’s been busy boxing, sparring, and running but compared himself to co-stars.

He said: “I was comparing myself to the others a little bit too much, thinking, oh, everyone else is fitter than me, everyone else is stronger than me, everyone else has had a good level of fitness for years.”

Arg added: “Not long before the show had started, all the weight that I wanted to lose, I’d lost.” He also “done quite a bit of boxing training beforehand” and was “feeling happy and healthy.”

How much weight has Arg lost?

Arg lost 14 stone (88kg). After getting a gastric sleeve, he had surgery to remove excess skin after an initial 13-stone weight loss. He underwent the surgery in April 2021.

During the lockdown, he struggled with an excessive eating disorder and had stopped exercising and, having reached 26 stone, doctors had warned him that his weight was now a risk to his life.

He told Transform: “I’ve struggled with my weight since I was a teenager – I’ve always gone up and down. It’s not a recent thing, it’s not like I’ve just suddenly put on lots of weight. I can’t maintain my weight.”

Arg on SAS: Who Dares Wins

Arg spoke of his Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins appearance: “It’s the type of show that pushes you to breaking point and it’s something I’ll never forget. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

He prepared by doing 5km runs, full body strength training, and “trying to build up a bit of stamina.” Arg wasn’t doing it for the money but “really wanted to push myself and really achieve something.”

The former TOWIE star revealed: “I found it very difficult because I would feel like in my head and my heart, I was really doing well at points and giving 110%. In life, I always look for approval.”

“When I was giving it 100% and I thought I was doing well, I wanted that to be recognized. I wanted them to say to me, “Well done, you’re doing brilliantly”. But that never really happened,” Arg added.

WATCH CELEBRITY SAS WHO DARES WINS ON CHANNEL 4 EVERY TUESDAY AT 9.30 PM