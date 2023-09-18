Jay Howard is looking for love on Married At First UK season 8 and she is the first amputee bride on the E4 show.

Married At First Sight UK returns with season 8 on Monday, September 18 as a new batch of singles gear up to say “I do” with someone they have never met.

Although the E4 show has yet to premiere, Lancashire lass Jay Howard has already stolen hearts with her cheeky and positive energy. Hopefully, she’ll be paired with her Prince Charming, who is just as much as a Disney fanatic as her.

Jay from Married At First Sight UK’s arm tattoos prove she’s searching for a fairytale

31-year-old Jay is a sales manager from Lancashire. She has only been single for a few months, but she’s ready to find her life partner – preferably a cheeky chappy who can make her laugh.

She is known for being the funny friend without trying and she isn’t afraid to take the mickey out of herself.

Aside from her flaming ginger hair, Jay’s most eye-catching feature is her tattoo sleeve which consists of mostly, if not all, Disney characters.

One of her biggest inkings is of Pocahontus and what is seemingly a silhouette of The Little Mermaid. Other smaller artworks include the symbol for The Lion King’s Simba, Nemo the clownfish, and Beauty And The Beast’s Enchanted Rose.

Jay is looking for her prince but her ideal partner has the humour of Ryan Reynolds and the looks of Tarzan or Jason Momoa.

Take a look at her fairytale inkings:

Jay reveals her most embarrassing bedroom incident

Fans will become more familiar with Jay as the episodes go by, the 31-year-old has already revealed some information that some may consider as TMI.

When asked about her most embarrassing moment in the bedroom, Howard admitted that she fell asleep during the deed and “weeing on them accidentally”.

“That didn’t go down well,” Jay chuckled.

Her revelation is a hit with fans, who are praising the soon-to-be-bride as “most genuine.”

“Finally someone we can get behind!” one said. “Normal, not a social influencer or Love Island wannabe! Hopefully, she finds a really good match.”

We’re just hoping her groom doesn’t mistake her bridesmaid as his future missus – we’re looking at you Adam!

Luckily, he was just as blown away by his real bride, Tayah: