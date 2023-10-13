Joan decided to leave The Golden Bachelor during the October 12 episode. She told Gerry Turner her “heart is breaking” over her decision. So why did Joan leave The Golden Bachelor?!

The 60-year-old private school administrator was one of several women vowing for Gerry’s heart on ABC‘s The Golden Bachelor. Joan Vassos was the second contestant on The Bachelor spin-off to leave the show. She revealed the “disappointing” reason she felt she had to make her quick exit.

Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Why did Joan leave The Golden Bachelor?

Joan left The Golden Bachelor because her daughter gave birth. She revealed that her “family needs her” but admits she felt her exit was “disappointing” as she was getting close to Gerry Turner.

She added to her fellow women: “My heart is breaking, I wish I could be here for this whole journey.” Joan penned: “Once you become a mom, you’re always a mom, and sometimes the timing doesn’t work out.”

When fans shared their support on Joan’s Instagram, she revealed, “Everyone is fine now.” Joan also wrote on her Story: “Everyone at home is doing great and I hope one day I will get the chance at love again.”

Get to know Joan Vassos

Joan Vassos was the one that The Golden Bachelor fans could steal Gerry’s heart. Retired restaurant owner Gerry, 72, had given Joan a rose during their one-on-one date following the group date talent show.

She has four kids and two grandkids. From Rockville, Maryland, Joan Vassos recently started a new career and is looking for love again after losing her husband of 32 years to pancreatic cancer.

When she’s not working, Joan loves listening to Elton John, hanging with her dog, and cooking a delicious meal. She describes herself as a loving mother and a hard worker who wants to enjoy life with someone.

Gerry’s reaction to Joan’s exit

Gerry cried when Joan told him she had to leave the show and go home to help her daughter. “I can’t tell you how disappointed I am,” he said. “But there’s a moral compass that we both share.”

“And sometimes the right thing to do is the hardest,” Gerry continued. As they tearfully embraced, Joan added, “I feel like I’m doing the right thing for my family but I’m doing the hugely wrong thing for us.”

They both said they’d miss each other, and Gerry sat on a bench and cried as Joan left in the van. Gerry previously told cameras that he woke up “feeling like a million bucks” after his date with Joan.

