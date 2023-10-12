Jodie Kidd’s house features on Abbey Clancy: Celebrity Homes on ITV. The model owns the 15th-century chocolate box cottage in episode 1. Let’s look inside Jodie Kidd’s Surrey house and pub…

ITV‘s Abbey Clancy: Celebrity Homes sees the model heading behind the doors of some of the world’s most stylish and exclusive homes. Celebrities who share her passion for interior design, like Jodie Kidd, will guide her around their impressive properties. Jodie’s home is inspired by the game, Minecraft.

Jodie Kidd’s house on Celebrity Homes

Jodie Kidd’s house is a 17th-century cottage in Surrey. She has a his and hers home office in the gingerbread-looking house, where she grows vegetables for her pub and has put down roots.

She lives there with her fiance Joseph Bates, her son Indio, ten, and Rachel, a friend of her grandmother. Jodie’s house also has two chickens, two horses, and two dogs, a black labrador, and a Jack Russell.

Jodie spent two years refurbishing the house, replacing the electrics, plumbing, and insulating it, and making it as economical as a 17th-century cottage can be.

West Sussex pub owned by Jodie Kidd

The Half Moon Inn in Kirdford is Jodie Kidd’s pub. It is a Grade II listed site dating back to the 15th​ century, which she restored and reopened along with her business partners in 2017.

Since then, the pub has been awarded two AA rosettes in 2018 and featured at various events including Tom Kerridge‘s Pub in the Park​ from 2019-2022. She once posed naked for new signs at the pub!

Situated in a quiet village setting, Jodie Kidd’s pub is dog-friendly. Just before the pandemic struck, they made it to number 54 in the Estrella Damm top 100 gastro pub list.

Celebrity home inspired by Minecraft

Jodie Kidd being 6ft tall means that she and her fiance have to bend down to get around their chocolate box cottage. The property’s interior was inspired by the game, Minecraft.

She has an ice bath in the garden, which also features apple trees and a big vegetable patch. Inside, Jodie Kidd’s house has a typical country kitchen with an old oak sideboard, which came with the place.

Jodie Kidd on Celebrity Homes moved from sunny Barbados to her Surrey house a few years ago. She now lives a country lifestyle that is wildly different from her former busy modeling travel era.

