Couple alert! Jodie Wells on The Only Way is Essex is officially in a relationship with Diags. Looking at Jodie Wells’ Instagram, they are 100% official. She met the OG TOWIE cast member Diags as a show extra.

Who is Jodie Wells on The Only Way is Essex?

Jodie Wells made her The Only Way is Essex debut on October 22. Jodie Wells met TOWIE’s Diags and Dan at the beach as the OG cast member introduced his first girlfriend since his romance with Elma Pazar.

She is a beautician with eight years of experience, currently offering nail services, lash lifts, brow lamination, and facials. With 22K followers on TikTok, Jodie is no stranger to being recognized!

Jodie first appeared as a TOWIE TV show extra during last season’s finale. She went on a romantic trip with Diags in May and often likes to go out for food and parties. Jodie has partied with Wayne Lineker!

Jodie Wells on Instagram

Jodie Wells’ Instagram has 3.1K followers and features Diags in a cute mirror selfie, where he kisses her on the head. One of her Instagram Story highlights reveals she gave birth to a baby boy two years ago.

She visited Malta in September and Ibiza in May, Jodie has several tattoos, including the word ‘delicate’ on her chest. Jodie and Diags took a trip to Lympne Castle in August when they went IG-official.

And of course, Sugar Hut is a regular place to go partying for Jodie, much like the rest of the TOWIE cast. Jodie tagged Touch Aesthetics in one of her posts, suggesting she has had filler done.

Diags and Jodie Wells

Diags and Jodie Wells from TOWIE are Instagram-official, as of August. Rumors they were dating began to swirl in May before he introduced his new beau to co-star Dan Edgar in August.

He met Jodie as an extra behind the scenes of the long-running show. Their romance was confirmed this week when a teaser trailer for the rest of the series showed Diags attending an event with Jodie.

Diags was pictured kissing Jodie on a night out earlier this year. Speaking to Dan about his romance, he explains, “The ship has sailed [with Elma]. It’s made me move on with other things.”

Dan asks, “Am I losing you to Jodie already?” before the teaser cuts to a scene of Diags and Jodie kissing at the beach as Dan looks on. And the two are still enjoying their relationship in real-time!

