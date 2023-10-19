Bachelor In Paradise Week 4 is set to see some of the couples shaken up as two new men arrive on the beach. John B and John Henry arrive in Mexico, and, of course, they’re ready to take some of the ladies out on dates. Much to Aaron B’s displeasure, Eliza is asked out by John B.

Since its launch this September, the temperature has been heating up on Bachelor In Paradise – and it’s not just down to the show’s Mexican location. Some of the former Bachelor and Bachelorette stars have been cozying up. But, episode 4 is set to see some of the pairings tested…

Credit: Bachelor In Paradise/ABC

When John Vong-fa Buresh, AKA John B, arrives in Paradise, he’s described as being “very cute,” and having a “nice smile,” on the ABC show.

The ladies’ heads are turned and the men are “sweating” due to his arrival.

John B says that he’s “really excited to get to know Eliza,” before a Week 4 preview cuts to a snippet of them kissing.

John B was on The Bachelorette

John B and John Henry are two new arrivals to Bachelor In Paradise in episode 4.

While John Henry opts to take Kylee Russell on a date, John B chooses Eliza as the lady he wants to get to know.

Fresh out of Charity Lawson’s Bachelorette season 20, John B is looking to find love again, but this time in Paradise.

John B is a 28-year-old data scientist who hails from Minnesota.

Aaron fears losing Eliza

Before John B’s arrival, Aaron B and Eliza had formed a connection.

Kat Izzo and Tanner Courtad are seen in the episode 4 preview worrying about how Aaron B will deal with Eliza going on a date with someone else.

In a confessional, Aaron admits that he’d be “crushed” if Eliza’s date was to go well and she returns with John B.

