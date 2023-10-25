The View guest John Stamos opened up about the heartbreak with his first love, Teri Copley, during which he alleged she cheated on him with Tony Danza.

John Stamos has been a household name since joining General Hospital in 1982. Full House solidified him as a sought-after star but his personal life wasn’t as smooth sailing as one would expect for a heartthrob. The actor, 60, detailed his most vulnerable moments in his new memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, including the moment he allegedly walked into his partner cheating on him.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

The View makes John Stamos relive ‘traumatic’ cheating heartbreak

On Tuesday, Stamos visited The View to discuss his memoir, during which the hosts asked for a full rundown of the alleged cheating incident with his ex-girlfriend, Teri Copley.

Stamos recalled dating the model-actress in the 1980s and the agony he felt after discovering her sleeping with Tony Danza.

“I was like, ‘John go beat him up,'” Stamos explained. “I kinda saw his stomach, it was ripped, so I said ‘Run’, and I ran out of there.” The mystery man was later revealed to be Danza, who starred in Who’s The Boss? The hit sitcom broadcasted just before Full House, which played a pivotal role in Full House scoring a second season.

Talking to People, the Emmy-nominated actor admitted that he left the scene with “tears streaming down my face and I didn’t want anyone to see me.” He claimed the pain was so “overwhelming” that he would’ve preferred getting punched in the nose.

“Looking back, it’s like, probably, she wasn’t the right girl for me. So seeing him, realizing it was him and stuff, it was hard. I mean, it was awful,” John added.

Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Teri Copley denies cheating on John Stamos

Teri Copley has a different story on how things occurred. In a statement to People, the actress, 62, clarified that they had already split when John walked in on her and Danza.

“I wondered, ‘What was John doing there?’ because we had broken up,” she said. He just looked at me and shook his head, and walked away.”

During his appearance on The View, however, Stamos maintained that she didn’t tell him that they had split. If that was the case, it would’ve only been “a day or two”, he responded.

He is happily married to wife Caitlin McHugh

The Fuller House star has moved on from his past relationship woes as he is a proud father of one with Caitlin McHugh, a model and actress who is 22 years his junior.

The couple first crossed paths in 2011 when she worked opposite her future husband on an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She was engaged at the time but John immediately had a crush on her.

McHugh and Stamos tied the knot in February 2018 and welcomed their son, Billy, two months later.