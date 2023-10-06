Johnie and Stacy argue on Love is Blind season 5. Izzy is part of their love triangle and joins in on the heated debate at the Netflix show barbecue. But fans beg Izzy and Stacy to leave Johnie alone…

It starts with Love is Blind‘s Johnie Maraist telling Stacy Snyder that she thinks she is “deceitful.” Her reasoning is that during every conversation they had about Izzy, Stacy didn’t mention he was one of her strongest connections. Fans are divided over the heated Netflix debate.

Credit: Love is Blind/Netflix

Johnie and Stacy on Love is Blind

Johnie told Stacy on Love is Blind season 5 episode 7 that she feels like she “acted differently” with Izzy “based off of her [Johnie’s] relationship with him.” Izzy later accuses Johnie of being “sketchy.”

Stacy told her co-star that she had “shed tears for her knowing she would get rejected.” She added that Johnie is a “s**t” person and is “confident in her decision,” which is why she doesn’t look at her.

Chris sticks up for Johnie, adding that she is “not a sh***y person.” Stacy snaps back: “Well, why didn’t you propose?” Earlier episodes saw Izzy decide to break things off with Johnie and focus only on Stacy.

Netflix fans beg to ‘leave Johnie alone’

When Stacy and Izzy feuded with Johnie, fans began to feel empathy for the Netflix star. One wrote: “OMG!!! Izzy & Stacy are way too concerned about Johnie. Let that girl alone #LoveIsBlindS5.”

Another penned: “Stacy and Izzy are so miserable with each other that they are sabotaging Johnie and Chris. It’s wack #LoveIsBlind.” While a fellow fan said: “This is just weirdo high school behavior all around.”

“Johnie is better than me because I would have swung on Stacy & Izzy #LoveIsBlind,” reacted a viewer. Another fan begged: “Can Izzy and Stacy leave Johnie alone it’s so unnecessary #loveisblind.”

Spoilers – Izzy and Stacy on Love is Blind

Izzy and Stacy were one of two couples who were issued marriage licenses from Love Is Blind season 5. The records state they were married on May 20, 2023, while their license was processed on August 29.

However, their marriage license after Love is Blind season 5 was not returned, meaning they are not legally married yet. Izzy and Stacy were still following each other when the season 5 premiere aired.

On the other hand, Johnie – who had previously said Izzy was her number one – and Chris met in person and began dating. At the party, Johnie revealed that they’re officially boyfriend and girlfriend.

