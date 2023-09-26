JoJo Siwa’s net worth, girlfriend, and age in 2023 are on fans’ minds as she appears on Special Forces. She became a millionaire by performing one very special talent at a young age. Since rising to fame, JoJo is now displaying her strength in a brutal competition alongside other celebrities.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is officially out on FOX. The likes of Tom Sandoval, Tara Reid, and Savannah Chrisley are competing alongside JoJo Siwa on the challenge. So, what’s JoJo’s net worth?!

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

JoJo Siwa’s net worth in 2023

JoJo Siwa’s net worth in 2023 is $20 million, Celebrity Net Worth reports. Siwa started her career as a top-5 finalist and the youngest contestant in the second season of Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition.

The show was produced by Abby Lee Miller, of Dance Moms fame. She soon began to appear on Dance Moms alongside her mom, beginning with auditioning for Miller’s ALDC dance competition team in 2014.

JoJo ended up being selected for the team in early 2015. She was included on Time’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world in September 2020!

Special Forces star’s girlfriend

JoJo Siwa doesn’t have a confirmed girlfriend in 2023, but her ex-partner is Kylie Prew. She also had a public split from Avery Cyrus in December 2022, after three months of dating.

JoJo and Kylie started dating in January 2021 and split nine months later. They ended up rekindling their relationship in May 2022. However, they broke up in June that year.

They met on a cruise in 2020 and first went public with their relationship in February 2021, one month after Siwa came out as LGBTQ. JoJo recently said she “has a crush on someone she shouldn’t” on TikTok.

Photo by FOX via Getty Images

Age and career

JoJo Siwa’s age is 20 years old, making her the youngest competitor on Special Forces season 2. She was born on May 19 2003 in Nebraska, and her first boyfriend was TikTok star Mark Bontempo.

She became a reality star at nine years old when she competed in the Dance Moms spinoff Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition during its second season in 2013.

Her full name is actually Joelle Joanie Siwa. She is also known for her singles Boomerang and Kid in a Candy Store. Siwa posts daily videos of her day-to-day life on her YouTube channel, Its JoJo Siwa.

WATCH SPECIAL FORCES ON FOX EVERY MONDAY AT 9 PM