Winter House is back this year with lots of new Bravo faces getting together for two weeks in Steamboat Springs. While some of the show’s stars appeared in season 2, others are total newcomers. Some haven’t visited Colorado before, including Jordan Emanuel.

Right from the season 3 premiere, sparks were flying between some of the Winter House stars. With drinking games fully underway, some of the Bravolebs were coming right out of their shells. So, let’s find out more about one person who was keen for a three-way kiss in episode 1.

Credit: Bravo/Winter House

Jordan Emanuel’s birthday

Winter House and Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star Jordan Emanuel celebrates her birthday on December 25.

She’s 31 years old and was born in 1992.

Given Bravo star Jordan’s birthday, she’s a Capricorn on the zodiac.

According to Today, some Capricorn traits include being “direct, loyal, honest, confident and ambitious.”

Winter House star ‘is Riri’

As Jordan arrives in Steamboat Springs, she explains that she’s never been to Colorado before.

She gets to introducing herself to her housemates including Vanderpump Rules‘ Tom Schwartz and Below Deck‘s Katie Flood.

Speaking on Winter House season 3 episode 1, Jordan explains: “I am bad gal Riri and Stevie Nicks. If they went half on a baby it would be me.”

Describing her personality, Jordan adds that she “can be lowkey and grounded in earth as well as spicy.”

Jordan is ‘basically celibate’

During her first day on Winter House, more than one guy in the group was keen on kissing Jordan.

She managed to dodge a couple of kisses, and joked she “needs a chiropractor after dodging these bullets.”

Jordan reveals she’s “open to a vacay bae,” but she didn’t realize she’d get so much attention on day one.

She explains getting jiggy isn’t really on her radar, adding: “It’s been six months since the year mark and I’m still basically celibate.”

However, she did reveal she wanted to have a three-way kiss with Alex Propson and Danielle Olivera in a drinking game during the show’s premiere.

WATCH WINTER HOUSE TUESDAYS AT 9/8C ON BRAVO