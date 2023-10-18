An all-new series of Winter House is fast approaching this year. The Bravo show’s trailer promises all kinds of drama from budding romances to pregnancy tests. This year’s Winter House sees Bravo stars from five different shows come together for the ultimate snowy season of spiciness. So, let’s find out more about what’s going down between cast members Jordan Emanuel and Tom Schwartz.

Vanderpump Rules OG Tom is mingling with the likes of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’s Jordan, Below Deck stars, Family Karma cast members, and the Winter House originals, of course. Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula return for season 3. While the show’s location may be frosty, the sparks flying between co-stars are really hotting things up.

Jordan Emanuel and Tom Schwartz

Jordan Emanuel rose to fame on Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard in 2023. She’s 31 years old and hails from Maryland but was raised in New Jersey.

Tom Schwartz has long been in the reality TV realm and began starring in Vanderpump Rules in 2013.

He was previously married to his VP Rules co-star Katie Maloney, but the two called things off last year.

Now Tom is being linked to other reality stars including his Winter House co-star Jordan.

Rumors swirl around Jordan and Tom

Following Tom’s divorce, he was spotted hanging out with Jordan which sparked romance rumors.

Speaking on Page Six’s podcast, Jordan said that Tom was “so sweet,” adding that she “loves” him.

She added that they both vibe over the same music and added: “We are 100 percent friendly.”

Despite forming a close friendship, she also confirmed that their relationship is “strictly platonic.”

Stars find sparks elsewhere

Jordan cleared up any romance rumors surrounding her and Tom ahead of Winter House season 3.

Judging by the Bravo show’s trailer, Jordan takes an interest in her co-star Kory Keefer.

However, Kory is in a complicated relationship with his now-girlfriend, Sam Feher.

Tom and another Winter House star, Katie Flood, also take an interest in one another but whether they hit it off remains a mystery.

