Joy Behar is the only remaining original panelist on The View but she took a two-year break in 2013 – and it wasn’t her choice. The veteran host later revealed the real reason why she kicked off and her future on the daytime talk show.

The View cannot be mentioned without longtime panelists Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg. The latter joined Behar in 2007 and the duo have seen hosts come and go over the last 16 years.

Joy has been the only original panelist since Barbara Walters retired in 2014. At the time, Behar had already exited for over one year to pursue new ventures but she later admitted that it wasn’t entirely her decision.

Joy Behar was fired from The View for her ‘politics’

Behar, 80, returned to the ABC show in 2015 after a two-year break. Her departure announcement claimed that “It seemed like the right time” as she was “neglecting her standup”.

In a 2017 interview with People, however, the comedian came clean about how she really felt about her exit.

“Somebody wanted me gone,” she said. “It was not 100 per cent my choice. When they told me they weren’t renewing, I said, ‘Good, I’m out of here.’ I didn’t like the way the show was going at that time.”

Joy continued: “The way I heard it, and I don’t know what’s true because you never know, they got rid of a Republican so they wanted to get rid of a Democrat. That’s not the first time I’ve been fired for my politics. So I wasn’t shocked at that analysis.”

Joy will remain on The View until her ‘final day’

The October 3 episode of The View saw Joy reunite with a previous guest: Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner. Geri, 51, last appeared on the US show two decades ago on March 20, 2003, making it the perfect opportunity for Joy to go down memory lane.

“We were sitting right next to each other, we had a good time those days too,” Joy recalled.

Geri replied: “And you’re still standing, I love it!”

Joy laughed in response: “They’ll take me out of here in a coffin, probably.”

So don’t expect her to be leaving the show anytime soon, she’ll be on The View for the rest of her life!