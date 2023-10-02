JP and Taylor’s Love is Blind reveal was the biggest moment in season 5’s episodes so far. Taylor’s makeup reveal look on the Love is Blind first meeting was not JP’s cup of tea. He said she looked “fake” which led to fans going wild on social media…

Spoilers – Taylor Rue and Jared Pierce may have gotten engaged, but it wasn’t exactly happy days from then on. The Love is Blind duo broke up after JP’s makeup comments. The Netflix star called Taylor’s reveal look “fake” which left her feeling hurt – and she’s not the only one made at JP.

JP and Taylor’s Love is Blind reveal

JP and Taylor’s Love is Blind reveal was not quite what viewers expected. Despite their connections in the pods taking away the physical appearance, JP wasn’t happy with her makeup at the reveal.

She showed up to the reveal in full glam — a floor-length dress, heels, a deep side-part hairstyle, lip gloss, and fake eyelashes. However, during their Mexico trip, Taylor remained looking natural.

Taylor’s Love is Blind reveal look took a long time. Later, when they argue over her wearing makeup, JP tells her he thinks they can work through their issues. But Taylor disagrees and says it’s “different.”

Taylor’s makeup at the reveal

“It felt like you were fake,” JP admits in Episode 6, referring to her looks in an Episode 3 reveal. “You had [a] caked-up face, fake eyelashes. I’m being honest, and I’m sorry that’s so hard to hear.”

In Episode 6, Taylor confronts JP about not being where they should be. “What changed after the pods, then?” Taylor asks. He replies: “I understand that you tried to present yourself and look as best you could.

JP adds: “But I feel like if you would’ve presented yourself like this, without any makeup, it would’ve been better.” Later, he adds: “That’s what started the whole awkwardness. Just don’t wear makeup.”

Fans support the Netflix star

A fan wrote: “Just watched where JP blamed the awkwardness on your makeup. You’re strong and kind and you deserve someone who doesn’t get scared by whatever you decide to put on your face.”

Another said on her Instagram page of Taylor’s Love is Blind reveal look: “You are really so naturally beautiful, it is insane. It’s a fact, you don’t need any makeup at all. But if YOU like it, go for it!!!”

“Good for you that you stood up for yourself, you don’t know me but I’m proud of you❤️ Wear how much makeup makes you feel good. It was so beautiful that he hurt you but you didn’t,” a fan penned.

