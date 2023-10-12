EXCLUSIVE: Justin Assada quit his job after filming a new reality show. Justin reveals when Netflix’s Surviving Paradise was filmed as well as his on-screen diet. He also spills on that “interesting” Justin and Sarah Kate romance on Surviving Paradise…

We’re all waiting patiently for October 20, when Netflix releases the much-anticipated new reality show, Surviving Paradise. Justin Assada and Sarah Kate are just two of the 12 contestants who are forced to sleep in the wilderness, with a small diet. He sat down with Reality Titbit to spill the juicy gossip.

When was Surviving Paradise filmed?

Surviving Paradise was filmed in May 2022, Justin Assada revealed. He said it is “wild” how long ago the Netflix series was filmed, as “so many things were brought up in the trailer that slipped his mind.”

During filming, he became friends with everyone and reckons that viewers will love the “crazy” bromance between him and Erin. He also has a romantic interest with Sarah Kate, who he holds “dear to his heart.”

Justin teased that the cast has to “choose friendships over relationships.” The Surviving Paradise star Justin admits Sarah Kate is his “love interest” and says they “had fun together.”

Justin Assada quits job after filming

Justin has just quit his 9-to-5 job in the approach to Surviving Paradise’s release date. It is rumored that he also stars on Perfect Match season 2 but he told us he couldn’t confirm or deny the speculation.

He said: “Things have been good, I’ve been preparing for the show. For me personally, I thought being reality TV, there wasn’t much to it. It’s my first time on a reality TV show, my debut, so it’s special.”

Justin added that he’s arranged a watch party on the release date, October 20, which he “can’t wait” for. He is now a model and influencer who has worked with Banana Republic in the past.

He speaks on the Surviving Paradise diet

Justin Assada revealed he lost 25lb after living on rice and beans for weeks. He said the show was “one of the most strenuous things he’s ever done” but had originally thought there “wouldn’t be much to it.”

He also said that they could “hear noises coming from the woods,” which led to his mind racing. Justin began to question what kind of wildlife existed in the wilderness, where they lay on mats.

In a separate interview, Shea Foster told Reality Titbit that the contestants were allowed one carbohydrate and one protein, which they had to ration throughout their time in the woods.

