Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori have divided the internet since they started dating but fans are now supporting their efforts with his children.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori‘s marriage has captured eyes across the world with their wacky outfit choices and their NSFW moments on a Venice boat this summer. Their fashion choices may have been questionable but fans are now defending the couple for their parenting efforts.

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori have grown closer with Kim’s children

With North West, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm living with Kim for 80 per cent of the time, Ye and Bianca are not often seen with the four children. However, paparazzi are always on hand to photograph the rare occasions.

One month after their marriage, Ye and Bianca took things to the next level as North met her new stepmom for dinner in California.

The newlyweds stepped out with Psalm on June 5 wearing unusual black outfits; the rapper sported a padded T-shirt with matching leggings, while Bianca wore a strange black headpiece that resembled an oversized neck brace around her shoulders. Her get-up was paired with a form-fitting translucent dress.

Ye’s most recent father duties came on October 7, taking Saint to a Milan vs Genoa soccer game – without Censori, an architectural designer at Yeezy. North, 10, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 were also absent at the event, meaning that the couple has yet to be spotted with Chicago.

Fans defend harsh Kanye ‘absent father’ claims

The latest episode of The Kardashians saw Kim reveal that she hired a male nanny to give her sons male influence in a female-dominated household.

“I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking him up and taking him [Saint] to sports and I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that,” she said.

The decision has sparked concerns regarding Ye’s presence in his kids’ life, prompting fans to brand West as an “absent father”.

One Twitter user has accused the Skims founder of purposefully trying to exclude her ex-husband out of bitterness, causing a debate online.

A person hit back: “Didn’t Kanye try to force Kim to put the kids in his own cult school?” referring to how the Bound 2 rapper insisted his children attend his “gospel school”, Donda Academy.

“Swear to god there are recent pics of Kanye and Bianca chilling with his children so for y’all to delusionally say he’s an absent father is soooo antiblack behavior,” the fan replied.

Bianca and Kanye’s legal marriage confirmed

In mid-January 2023, reports emerged that the couple had secretly wed during a “private ceremony” in Beverly Hills, California.

There was no public record of their union, and it was only in early October was their marriage confirmed. Confidential marriage documents obtained by Daily Mail state they tied the knot on December 20, 2022. It came one month after his divorce from Kim Kardashian.