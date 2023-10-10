Kanye West is sparking rumors of a “comeback” as he’s reportedly set to perform at RCF Arena in Italy’s Reggio Emilia region in 2023. The rapper and his wife, Bianca, have been spotted in the country multiple times this year. Now, there’s talk of Ye holding a concert in a capital city in the north.

Over the past few years, most of Kanye West‘s concerts have been held in the USA. But, his most recent on-stage sighting was back in August at Circus Maximus in Italy. The All Of The Lights rapper performed at Travis Scott’s show which was held in Rome.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

Kanye West Reggio Emilia rumors

In early October 2023, rumors of Kanye holding a concert began circulating.

The rapper is said to be performing at RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, however, the date of his reported concert is unclear.

He was initially set to hold the concert on October 13, but the event may be postponed a week later to the 20.

It appears that the reported news of Kanye’s Reggio Emilia concert comes from a website called Reggionline.

Reggio Emilia’s RCF Arena is huge

The venue for Kanye’s unconfirmed concert is said to be the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia.

The arena reportedly has a capacity for between 10,000 and 100,000 people.

On October 7, Reggionline reported that there was “movement at Campovolo.” The report reads: “…the attempt to organize a big concert for at least 80 thousand people last minute.”

Despite the online reports, the Chicago rapper hasn’t confirmed the concert himself.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media reached out to Kanye’s rep for comment.

@theofficialtysonj Kanye West is having a concert next week ♬ original sound – theofficialtysonjone View TikTok

Fans think rapper will drop album

As reports of Kanye’s Italian concert circulate the internet, his fans are convinced that the rumors also mean that the rapper will be dropping a new album, too.

Some fans are getting excited over a long-awaited return from the rapper, tweeting: “We ready for Kanye comeback.”

While others aren’t so sure and took to a Reddit thread to have their say.

One person commented: “Let’s not fall(completely) into that trap now. We know a performance there is happening but(from what I’ve been able to understood), the Ye assumptions are definitely not 100% sure, seeing as the only thing know is that the performer is an international rapper who could fill a place like that.”