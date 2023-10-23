Kanye West wished a Happy Birthday to Kim Kardashian in a shocking moment. Despite their differences, Ye was the bigger person and publicly announced the well wishes while he gave fans his autograph in the resurfaced video. A year later, Kim Kardashian gets busy partying it up during a wild 2023 birthday…

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kanye says Happy Birthday to Kim

Kanye wished a Happy Birthday to Kim in a viral video, where he signed fans’ autographs. He said, “What I want to say is Happy Birthday to Kimberly. Thank you for four beautiful children.”

He also said, “I will love you for life for that. Thank you.” Fans are gobsmacked at Ye’s well wishes. However, the video was filmed in 2022 before they officially got divorced in December of that year.

Kim and Kanye: Relationship timeline

In 2002, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West first met. Their relationship timeline then saw them reconnect in 2008. The big moment was in October 2011, when Kim and Kanye were first spotted together in Paris.

On April 17, 2012, Kanye sang about Kim, sparking more dating rumors. They went on to get married and have four children together, North West, Psalm, Saint, and Chicago.

In June 2013, they had their first daughter, North. Then, in May 2014, they tied the knot. However, they were officially separated in November 2022 and divorced a month later.

Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Kim Kardashian’s birthday party

Kim Kardashian’s 2023 birthday party saw the Hulu reality star and her sisters all wear totally different outfits, including Khloe Kardashian in a white dress and Kendall Jenner in a leopard print number.

Celebrities like Ivanka Trump, Hailey Bieber, and her cousin Natalie Halcro were present. Her sister Kourtney Kardashian wasn’t there but Kim plans to have a bed rest picnic with her next week!

Kim’s 43rd birthday party was held in an outdoor venue in Beverly Hills. She and her friends celebrated at an upscale restaurant called Funke, where she wore a red, curve-hugging gown with cutout details.