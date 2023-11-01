It looks like third time’s a charm for Kat Izzo as a romance develops with John Henry Spurlock on Bachelor In Paradise. Season 9 of the show kicked off this October and sees familiar faces from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette attempt to find love on a paradisal Mexican beach.

Olivia Lewis, Aaron Bryant, Brayden Bowers, and many more former ABC stars are ready to find connections in Bachelor In Paradise. But with more love triangles emerging with every new arrival, it becomes a challenge for some of the original couples to stay strong.

SPOILERS AHEAD…

Credit: Bachelor Nation on ABC YouTube channel

Kat Izzo and John Henry on Bachelor In Paradise

After choosing to get to know Tanner Courtad over Brayden Bowers, Kat set her sights on John Henry.

The former Bachelor star rose to fame on Zach Shallcross‘ season 27.

However, she’s now on BIP season 9 and appears to have found a connection with John Henry.

A week 6 preview sees Kat’s fellow cast members mocking her for turning her attention to a third man on the show.

Brayden calls Kat out

When Kat chose to date Tanner over Brayden, the earring-loving Bachelorette star appeared brokenhearted.

However, week 6 sees Brayden say that she is “homie hopping” after he finds out she’s started talking to John Henry.

Speaking of her new flame, Kat says that she just began to “randomly find him hot.”

Her crush on newbie John Henry sends shockwaves through Paradise as his former partner, Olivia, says Kat’s “character is hot garbage.”

Kat and John Henry leave engaged

It turns out that the disruption that Kat and John Henry’s romance caused may have all been worth it as Reality Steve dishes on how they left Paradise.

According to Reality Steve’s October 31 podcast episode, Kat and John Henry are one of two couples who leave the show engaged.

As well as Kat and John Henry, Eliza and Aaron Bryant are the other couple who get engaged in Paradise.

WATCH BACHELOR IN PARADISE THURSDAYS AT 9 PM ON ABC