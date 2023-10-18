Kat Izzo has taken to Instagram to share that she is “choosing happiness every day” as fans call for “justice” for her former Bachelor In Paradise partner, Brayden Bowers. Sparks flew between Kat and Brayden when they touched down in Paradise. But, it seems that their romance was short-lived.

Judging by season 9 of the ABC show so far, Bachelor In Paradise’s stunning setting is the perfect backdrop for a whirlwind romance. However, it has quite literally been trouble in paradise for many of the show’s cast members this year with Brayden left feeling “cheap” and Sam J having a “poop baby.”

Kat Izzo and Brayden Bowers’ romance

Kat Izzo, 26, and Brayden Bowers, 25, formed a connection on Bachelor In Paradise season 9.

However, when Tanner Courtad arrived in Paradise and took Kat out on a date, her feelings for Brayden changed and she had to let him know.

During Tanner and Kat’s horseback riding date, Brayden waited back on the beach and hoped she would still want to choose him upon her return.

He was scared to get hurt and said he was “tripping out,” not knowing what her decision would be.

Brayden added that he’d “have to accept it” if she chose Tanner over him.

But, he said on the ABC show that he wanted someone to “see him and say’ that’s who I want to be with’.”

Kylee ‘feels bad’ for Brayden

Following Kat’s decision to continue developing things with Tanner over Brayden, some of the Bachelor In Paradise stars gave their take on how things transpired.

As Brayden and Kat had a chat, the cameras cut to Kylee Russell who said that she “felt bad” for him, adding: “He’s so nice.”

Kylee also said that Kat was a “wildcard” and that Brayden was “blindsided” by her decision to date Tanner Courtad.

Fans want ‘justice for Brayden’

On October 3, Kat took to Instagram to share that she’s “choosing happiness every day.”

But, as Bachelor In Paradise episodes air, fans still aren’t over how things went down with Brayden.

Some are commenting on Kat’s posts writing: “Justice for Brayden.”

Brayden stated on the show that he felt “cheap” after their fling didn’t work out.

However, this month Brayden has also shared snaps on Instagram captioned: “Still standing…. Still smiling! Life is great and so is Paradise!” so it looks like he’s doing just fine.

