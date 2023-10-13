Kelly Osbourne on The View called out Donald Trump for branding Latinos “criminals and rapists” but then asked who would clean the toilets. The controversial statement from 2015 has never been forgotten by The View’s longtime viewers. Now, fans are recalling the moment for a Halloween outfit.

The View is known as the daytime TV show where each host offers her take on the current news. Kelly Osbourne appeared in 2015 to call out Donald Trump. However, doing so landed her in a lot of controversy after she asked, “Who would clean your toilet if you kicked all the Latinos out?”

Photo by Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne on The View

Kelly Osbourne appeared on The View to call out Donald Trump. In August 2015, Trump said that Mexico is “bringing drugs, crime and rapists” to the United States during his presidential campaign.

He also said he “will win Latino vote” after making the remarks and claimed to have “a great relationship with the Mexican people.” Trump’s stance on immigration was called out by Kelly.

However, Kelly’s comments on Trump’s policies ended up landing her in hot water. She made the comments on the live panel show and caused a stir on social media.

Osbourne calls out Donald Trump

Kelly referenced that Latinos “always” clean toilets in Los Angeles. She left viewers highly offended but broke down during a commercial break over fears that people would think she is racist.

Surrounded by The View co-hosts, Osbourne asked: “If you kick every Latino out of the country, then who is going to clean your toilets, Donald Trump?” As soon as she made the statement, Kelly backtracked.

Her comments come after her other co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie Perez, Michelle Collins and Raven-Symoné began discussing Trump and his lead in recent polls.

Photo by Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

She gets backlash for toilet remark

“Latinos are not the only people to do that,” Rosie Perez told her. When called out by the show’s hosts, she responded: “Come on. I would never mean it like that. I’m not part of this argument.”

Perez also assured Kelly “There’s more jobs than that in the country for Latinos.”

The comment was a response to Perez saying Trump’s comments are not helping the current immigration situation in the United States. Perez said, “Those racist comments do not help.”

Later in the day, Osbourne posted an apology to Facebook, writing: “I’ve learned a very valuable lesson. I hope this situation will open up a conversation about immigration and the Latin community as a whole.”

If you have found this article disturbing, the Department of Psychology at the University of Georgia offers advice on dealing with racial trauma, which you can access here. The Counseling Center at the University of Illinois offers counseling on coping with race-related stress, which you can access here.

