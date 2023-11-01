If anyone forgot it was Halloween, they’ll likely have been reminded of the spooky annual event thanks to every member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The devil works hard but it seems Kris Jenner’s daughters work harder when it comes to bringing their cosplay ideas to life.

Bringing some icons back into the media spotlight, Kendall Jenner and her sister Kylie opted to dress up as Batman Forever’s Sugar and Spice. Kendall also cosplayed as Marilyn Monroe. Now, the model shows off another Halloween look and fans are saying she “ate” the look.

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner as Wonder Woman

Taking to Instagram on October 31, Kendall Jenner shared a slider showing a photo of herself looking almost identical to 1970s Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter.

Kendall poses with her hands on her hips in the slider image.

She also shares a clip of herself transforming from everyday clothes into her Wonder Woman outfit, just like Lynda did on the show and fans are blown away.

One person wrote that Kendall is “perfection,” while more said that she “slayed” Halloween.

Kim’s Wonder Woman days

It turns out that Kendall isn’t the first member of her family to dress up as Wonder Woman for Halloween.

Her sister, Kim Kardashian, went to a Halloween bash as the same character back in 2008.

Kim and Kendall’s momager, Kris Jenner, has also cosplayed as Wonder Woman in her time, as well as many more iconic characters.

Photo by Jesse Grant/WireImage

Wonder Woman praises Kendall

Following Kendall’s Wonder Woman Instagram post, the actress who played the 1970s character, Lynda Carter gave the model a shoutout.

Lynda took to Instagram to share Kendall’s post and wrote on of Kris’ famous lines: “You’re doing amazing, sweetie.”

The actress also commented on Kendall’s post with the same adorable line in support of the L’Oreal ambassador.

It looks like Kendall not only got fans’ approval but the OG Wonder Woman’s too!