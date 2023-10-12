Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick have Kardashian fans talking as the dad-of-three joked they should sleep together for his 40th birthday. As Khloé accompanies Scott to a doctor she’s recommended for his back injury, talk turns to getting physical – and it has nothing to do with his spinal recovery.

After sustaining an injury after a scary car accident, Kardashians star Scott Disick explains to Khloé that he’s been gaining weight. Describing the car crash, he said: “It basically hit and did a somersault forward, then hit, then landed.” With Scott’s mobility affected, Khloé suggests doing physical therapy.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA

Scott and Khloé head to the doctor

Despite Khloé Kardashian having 101 things going on in her own life, after meeting up with Scott in episode 3, she recommends a doctor for him, and the two head to the office.

Speaking of Scott on The Kardashians, the mom of two says she thinks he needs a “little pep talk,” as “this is probably the unhealthiest she’s ever seen him.”

Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex gets his MRI results from Dr Pat and is told that he’s “on the cusp of possibly needing surgery,” but the doctor adds that the injury is fixable.

Khloé talks turning 40

As Scott gets his back examined in the doctor’s office, Khloé tells him he’s “so young,” and “can’t live like this.”

Scott replies that he’s “almost 40” and Khloé chimes in that she “can’t wait” to be in her forties as her thirties had been a “disaster.”

Hulu star Scott is asked by the doctor what he used to do “for fun” before his back injury. In classic, Scott style, he responds that his recreational activities were bedroom-based.

By the looks of things, Scott’s love life has gone out the window following his car accident as he says he “can’t move.”

Scott ‘makes suggestion’ to Khloé

Fans were happy to see Scott and Khloé back to their old tricks on The Kardashians episode 3.

After his physical therapy session, Scott jokes that he’ll commit to it to avoid being “passively abused,” by Khloé.

He then turns to her and says: “And then, on my 40th birthday or something, maybe?”

Scott confuses Khloé by adding: “Me and you?”

She jokes back: “You might have bumped your head as well, maybe you need a brain surgery… let’s get in the car little fella…”

Though some people found Scott and Khloé’s scenes funny, others weren’t impressed by his antics.

One tweeted: “Not Scott making yet another pass at Khloé ‘for his 40th birthday’.”

Another asked: “Did Scott just ask to sleep with Khloe when he’s 40?”

Photo by: Hulu

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY