Kris Jenner’s cheating scandal has resurfaced after Khloe brought up her past infidelity on The Kardashians. Kardashian fans will remember when Kris was exposed for cheating with Todd Waterman during her marriage to Robert Kardashian. Who did Kris Jenner cheat with?

During a deep conversation, Khloe Kardashian discusses her mother Kris’ previous romance with her late dad, Robert Kardashian. She asks Kris Jenner, “What was your mindset when you cheated?” The Kardashians star responds to her daughter in shock: “Are you asking me?”

Credit: Hulu

Kris Jenner cheating called out

After Kris asks Khloe whether she’s asking her about cheating, her daughter responds: “Who the (bleep) else am I talking to?” Then, Kris is filmed looking uncomfortable about the awkward confrontation.

Kris Jenner once compared Kourtney Kardashian’s now ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, as similar to her past situation. However, Kourtney clapped back and said she is “not married or having an affair.”

Khloe tried to find out why Kourtney and Kris had tension and said: “You don’t give mom the benefit of the doubt ever, from your childhood, it’s really unfair. You only remember with Todd or this or that.”

Who did Kris Jenner cheat with?

Kris cheated on Robert Kardashian with Todd Waterman. The major reason for her split from the Kardashians’ late father was the 1989 affair with the soccer player.

Robert found out about the affair because he had hired private investigators to look into what was going on. The affair is what Kris claims is one of the biggest regrets of her life following their divorce.

When speaking about her split from Robert, she said, “When I look back on it now, probably one of my biggest regrets in my life is that that marriage fell apart,” as reported by People.

Khloe tells her mom: ‘You messed up’

In a separate scene for The Kardashians season 4 episode 5, Khloe tells her mom: “Whenever you’re ready to admit to me that you f***ed up big time.” But Kris said: “I did not f*** up big time.”

Khloe replies: “But I’m never heard. We put a band-aid over a bullet hole.” Kris says: “No, you’re misunderstood. You’re just somewhere else. You’re spiraling.”

Scenes cut to Khloe telling Tristan Thompson that they have “more things to work out.” She then tells the cameras: “Where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do.”

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY