Khloe Kardashian is being slammed for a controversial Halloween costume. Alongside sister Kim Kardashian, their glam team completely transformed Khloe’s face. As a result, The Kardashians star is being accused of blackfishing, the act of someone who is not Black pretending to be.

Khloe Kardashian accused of ‘blackfishing’

Khloe Kardashian is accused of blackfishing a darker skin tone for her Halloween costume. One fan wrote, “Black fishing for sure.” Another said, “Girl I thought this was a random black woman.”

Many didn’t recognize the Hulu star for her costume, wearing a mini yellow dress with a matching hat, paired with a white long-sleeve and yellow Bratz bag. She has shared multiple pictures and videos.

Khloe shared a close-up of her extravagant make-up on her social media, where she is seen peeling off her thick lipstick.

Kim and Khloe as Bratz dolls

Before Khloe Kardashian’s blackfishing accusations, she and Kim were two of four Bratz dolls with their cousins, Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson. Khloe wore a long blonde wig for the look and long boots.

She took to her Instagram to write, “Is Halloween necessary? I’m exhausted.” Khloe is also seen kissing her cousin, Natalie, in the professional photo shoot, while all four were captured walking with their handbags.

Khloe partied the night away with Savas and her sister Kendall Jenner. She also dressed up as a cow with her children and nieces and nephews when she hosted a pumpkin painting party in October.

Khloe compared to girl band member

Fans did a double-take when they scrolled through Instagram to see who they thought was former Little Mix girl band member Jesy Nelson, to find out it was Khloe dressed up!

Many can’t believe how “unrecognizable” Khloe looked on her night out. One fan wrote, “Thought this was Jesy Nelson. Another said, “I was seconds away from arguing with my bf that this is Jesy Nelson 😭.”

“Wait Khloe I didn’t know you and Jesy Nelson were sisters lemme find out 👀,” commented a follower. Others thought that all four of them looked like Kim, but it was only Khloe who was criticized.

