The Kardashians season 3 saw Khloé Kardashian explain that she had a melanoma removed from her face. After thinking that she had a “stubborn zit,” Khloé later found out that she had a tumor that needed to be removed. Now, she’s still working on her skin cancer scar and the indentation surgery left on her face.

Khloé has dealt with skin cancer scares since before her Keeping Up With the Kardashians days. From the age of 19, she’s been taking all the necessary precautions to stay healthy. The Kardashians season 3 saw Kris Jenner concerned over her daughter’s facial tumor. However, Khloé is now tumor-free and is working on the indention on her cheek with her “favorite Armenian sisters – besides her own.”

Credit: Courtesy of Hulu

Khloé Kardashian’s skin cancer scar

Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram on October 17 to share an update on her facial scar progress.

The Kardashians star shared via her Stories that she was getting a treatment with 7Q Spa in California.

She explained: “I have numbing cream all over my face and I am getting numbed up because my favorite Armenian sisters are here, besides me and my sisters, and they are here… they work on my face pretty regularly.”

The Hulu star added that the treatment was for the skin cancer scar and indentation on her face.

She continued: “We’re going to do microneedling with exosomes, this helps with scars, burns any of that kind of stuff.”

Khloé isn’t insecure about scar

During her visit to 7Q Spa, mom of two Khloé said she thinks “scars as bada**.”

She explained that her “main insecurity is not the scar,” adding: “I actually like the scar.”

Rather than her cheek scar, it’s the indentation that Khloé wants to keep working on.

Fans started to notice a “shadow” on the star’s face earlier in 2023 when she was still healing after the tumor removal and had to wear a bandage.

Treatment is ongoing

Speaking of the treatment she was opting for this October, Khloé said she hadn’t done it before and was “excited to try something new.”

The reality TV star added that she’s “…always trying to work on her scar.”

Microneedling with exosomes is said to aid the skin’s natural healing prcoess.

Taking to her Stories, Khloé added that she “lost a lot of sensation” on the side of her face where she had the tumor removed.

