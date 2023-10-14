Kim Kardashian wished Mindy Weiss a Happy Birthday on October 13, along with many more of her family members. Now, fans are curious to know more about who Mindy is. And, it turns out that she’s an integral part the family’s lives when it comes to special occasions and celebrations.

The Kardashians are known for their lavish parties and events. When it comes to Christmas, Halloween, birthdays, and engagements – the reality TV stars are no strangers to putting on a show. In the early years of their children’s lives, they’re not slacking because they won’t remember turning four, these guys are pulling out all the stops and creating full-blown festivals and events for their kids.

Credit: Courtesy of Hulu

Mindy Weiss and Kim Kardashian go back years

The Kar-Jenner events are pretty hard to miss, but if anyone needed reminding, the family has held StormiWorld parties for Stormi Webster‘s birthdays, Gatsby-themed events for Kris Jenner‘s 60th, and all kinds of Christmas festivities.

On October 13, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to wish Mindy Weiss a Happy Birthday and in her posts, she shared that she planned her baby announcement.

Mindy has been in the Kardashian family’s lives for years and even helped plan Kim’s first birthday party with Kris, writes W Magazine.

Speaking to W in 2019, the event planner said she’d known Kris for 40 years.

Kris and Khloé Kardashian also wished Mindy a Happy Birthday and shared some snaps of incredible-looking events she’s arranged.

Mindy is the family’s party planner

Mindy Weiss is a party planner to the stars. But, some Kardashians fans may not have been aware that she’s the mastermind behind some of the family’s biggest events.

She has over 770k followers on Instagram and her work has been published in Vogue, and Harper’s Bazaar.

As well as bringing to life Saint West‘s dinosaur party when he turned four, Kylie Jenner‘s 21st, and Chicago West‘s Alice In Wonderland-themed bash when she turned one, Mindy plans weddings, too.

Kourtney’s Baby Barker shower

As the Kardashian family thanks Mindy for being the creative genius that she is on her birthday, they shared some of their most memorable events that she’d worked on.

Most recently, Mindy planned Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Baby Barker baby shower.

The huge event had a vintage Disney theme and came complete with a Wishing Tree, singers, personalized Mickey Mouse hats, and much more.

Mindy shared snaps on her Instagram page and wrote: “Sweets, Treats and Deets…”

Impressed fans wrote on Mindy’s post that she and her team “kill it every time,” and another asked: “How much does something like this cost? It’s quite a production!!”

