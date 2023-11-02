Kim Kardashian is pulling out all the stops this year when it comes to her Halloween celebrations. From a haunted house in her garden to transforming herself and daughter North into the main characters of Clueless, Kim isn’t doing anything by halves. Although she’s slayed a lot of her looks, fans aren’t convinced that her recreation of Salma Hayek’s From Dusk till Dawn character is “a vibe.”

As more of the Kardashian-Jenner family members “win” Halloween this year, including Kim Kardashian‘s sisters Kendall and Kylie, others are disappointing fans with their new spooky season posts. Khloé Kardashian was accused of ‘blackfishing’ with her Bratz ensemble, while Kim’s lingerie-clad snake clip simply had her followers confused.

Kim Kardashian channels Salma Hayek

On November 1, Kim took to Instagram to share yet another Halloween costume post with her fans.

The mom of four dressed as dancer Santánico Pandemonium who was played by Salma Hayek in the 1996 Quentin Tarantino movie From Dusk till Dawn.

Not only was Kim donning a barely there outfit but she also had a yellow Burmese python slithering around her during the clip.

Fans say ‘nobody looks as good as Salma’

While many of Kim’s followers threw fire emojis her way and thought she looks “insane,” others weren’t sure she pulled off the cosplay.

Lots of commenters took to The Kardashians star’s post to write they didn’t think her video was “a vibe.”

One wrote: “Nope Kim can’t touch Salma!! Salma was fire.”

Another commented: “Sorry but nobody looks as good as Salma in this role.”

However, some jumped to Kim’s defense, writing: “Weird how people feel they have to put Kim down to bring Salma up. How about BOTH of them look good.”

Salma gives seal of approval

After Kim’s snake dancing video was dropped online, Salma immediately reshared it on her Instagram Stories.

Taking to the ‘gram, she commended Kim and wrote that the Hulu star “wore it best.”

Salma wrote: “Bravo Kim Kardashian I’m so honored. You’ve brought back some wild memories! And a little PTSD.”

The actress’ joke isn’t actually much of one as she reportedly had to be “hypnotized” to act out the scene in 1996 due to her fear of snakes. Screen Rant writes that she: “…pushed through her phobia and agreed to play the role after Tarantino told her Madonna was interested in the part and had no issues dancing with the python.”

