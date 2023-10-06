Kim Kardashian experienced a ‘pinch me’ moment during The Kardashians season 4. The Hulu star was asked to do a talk at Harvard Business School following the success of her brand, SKIMS. During the show, Kim reveals that Caitlyn Jenner is partially to thank for how well she’s done in life.

Mom of four and business mogul Kim has reached such success that her company is being used in case studies at Harvard. Season 4 sees Kim express that she gets “imposter syndrome,” adding: “I can’t believe I’m doing this, I’m really nervous.” But, she manages to deliver a guest speech and get a ton of compliments on her talk.

Caitlyn Jenner taught Kim Kardashian important lesson

During The Kardashians season 4 episode 2, a producer asks Kim Kardashian what her secret to success is: “You strike me as a kind of person who before you’re ready to take the step, you take the step.”

The 42-year-old explains that one member of her family was particularly important when it comes to her aspirations in life.

Kim said that Caitlyn Jenner had some important lessons for her growing up: “Yeah, that’s something that my step-dad taught me and she said to me something that really stuck with me for my whole life is just that I should try to do things that I am scared of and that are outside of my comfort zone because that’s the only way I’ll ever grow.”

Kim reached billionaire status

In 2021, Forbes listed Kim as officially being a billionaire.

The reality TV star’s businesses including SKIMS, SKKN, KKW Beauty and Fragrance, and Skky Partners are all taken into account as well as her earnings from her shows, and endorsements.

Kim and her sisters have always been running their own companies as well as appearing on TV. The ladies ran DASH Boutique back in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians‘ early days.

Kardashians star’s Harvard talk

The Kardashians’ When Is Being Me Gonna Be Okay? episode sees Kim head to Harvard Business School to do a guest speech.

The Hulu star was commended for her talk and touched on the subject of her being “misunderstood” during the show.

Kim said that she wanted to “push to have cameras in places where people wouldn’t typically have cameras,” and show a different side of herself during the episode.

Speaking in a confessional, Kim added: “Sometimes I look up and think ‘Oh my god, how did I get to this place? How did I make this all happen? like are they sure they have the right person? I just have like legit imposter syndrome… I never wanna not think that… it keeps me going, humble, and in check.”

