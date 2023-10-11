Kim Kardashian might be the richest of her family members, but it turns out that one of her sisters has more loyal followers than her. Mom of four Kim is a reality TV star turned super-successful businesswoman. Her companies have done so well that she’s being asked to do talks at Harvard Business School.

The Kardashians season 4 sees Kim guest speaking at Harvard following the success of her brand, SKIMS. Her sisters are also experiencing new levels of fame and success as Khloé Kardashian plans store openings for Good American and Kendall Jenner becomes the face of L’Oreal.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Kim Kardashian’s sister has loyal fans

According to new data from KingCasinoBonus.uk, Kim Kardashian may have huge influence when it comes to social media, but her sister has more loyal fans.

Kendall Jenner has fewer Instagram followers than Kim, but her engagement rate is much higher.

While Kim’s engagement rate sits at 0.40%, Kendall’s is 1.03%.

Kim isn’t the highest earner

The Kardashians season 4 sees Kim celebrating her business success, however, when it comes to her Instagram page, she isn’t the highest earner among her siblings.

Billionaire Kim’s estimated earnings per post are £635,758.

However, her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner earns more at £697,405.

Eldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney Kardashian earns the least via Instagram posts at £391,981.

Khloé ranks lowest for likes

Kim’s fans may be less loyal than Kendall’s but she still rakes in almost 1.5 million likes a month.

Kourtney gets even more likes each month with over 1.7 coming her way.

Surprisingly, hugely popular Hulu star Khloé ranks lowest when it comes to Instagram likes.

Khloé garners 41,370 likes per month and earns just over £500k per post.

Youngest of the Kar-Jenners, Kendall and Kylie, get the most likes per month on Instagram sitting at around 3 million.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU NOW