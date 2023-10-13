Kim Kardashian shares a “call to action” amid the current Israel-Hamas war. It comes after her younger sister also shared and deleted a post in relation to the conflict. Kim, who is of Armenian heritage, asked people “not to judge” when it comes to “who is or isn’t speaking out.”

Some of the Kardashian-Jenner family members, including Kim, Kylie Jenner, and their mother, Kris Jenner, have shared social media posts in relation to the war. Many more celebrities have also shared posts supporting Israel or Palestine. However, Kim Kardashian urges people to have “compassion no matter who’s side you are on.”

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian’s ‘call to action’ amid Hamas-Israel war

On October 12, The Kardashians star Kim wrote a message to her “Jewish friends and family.”

In a three-page slider post, Kim wrote on Instagram she “wants them to know they’re not alone in this,” as the Hamas-Israel war continues.

Kim said her “heart is broken” after seeing videos of babies and families being “terrorized and murdered in front of the whole world.”

The mom-of-four continued “both Israeli and Palestinian civilians are suffering and paying the greatest price there is.”

She asked her followers to “reach out to colleagues, friends and those in your community who are hurting” and “check in on them and tell them you love them… no matter what side they are on.”

Kim urges people to have ‘compassion’

As well as addressing both Palestinian and Israeli civilians are “suffering,” Kim asked followers to have “compassion” for “innocent victims.”

The Hulu star said that people have been “caught in the crosshairs of warring over power, politics, religion, race, and ethnicity.”

She continued she and her family are “praying for the safe return of hostages, for those that have died and their affected families, for peace for all the innocent, and for the perpetrators of this indefensible violence to be brought to justice.”

Are the Kardashians Jewish?

No, the Kardashians aren’t Jewish. They follow the Christian religion.

Speaking to Vogue in 2018, Kim said: “We don’t share it much, but we’re really religious. We start our day with a group chat with a Bible verse from my mom, and everyone chimes in on the meaning of it. We are very Christian—and our work ethic and our discipline comes from so many years at Catholic school.”

The Kardashians star, and ex of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, is Jewish. Their son, Mason Disick, had a Bar Mitzvah in 2022 at the age of 13.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU NOW