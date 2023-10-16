We looked at Kody Brown’s children in order and the kids’ ages as his family tree confuses Sister Wives fans. He recently said that the older kids have “blocked him.” How many kids does Kody Brown have?

A new episode of TLC’s Sister Wives shines a light on Kody Brown’s strained relationship with his children. His older kids say that Kody “doesn’t care to keep in touch,” but Kody Brown thinks it’s the other way around. Janelle Brown tells cameras that Kody has trouble relating to his older children.

How many kids does Kody Brown have?

Kody Brown has 16 kids from ages six to 28. His children are Leon, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Paedon, Logan, Aspyn, Dayton, Ysabel, Madison, Aurora, Garrison, Hunter, Gabriel, Solomon, Ariela, and Savanah Brown.

Leon was born first and is his first child, whom he shares with his first wife, Meri Brown. Kody Brown and his second wife, Janelle Brown, then had six children together and two grandchildren.

Adding to Kody Brown’s family tree involved him and Christine Brown having six children: five daughters and one son. Their eldest daughter, Aspyn Brown Thompson, lives minutes away from Christine.

Kody Brown’s children in order

Kody Brown’s kids’ ages and children in order (across four wives) are:

Logan (28) Leon (27) Madison (27) Aspyn (27) Mykelti (26) Hunter (25) Garrison (24) Paedon (24) Dayton 22) Gwendlyn (21) Aurora (20) Ysabel (19) Savanah (18) Truely (12) Solomon (11) Ariela (6)

Sister Wives: His kids ‘aren’t interested’

Kody claims his older kids that he shares with Christine – Garrison and Gabriel – “blocked him” and “aren’t interested” in talking to him. But they claim that it’s Kody who doesn’t care to get in touch with them.

Janelle said that, because his older kids “question him a little bit,” she believes their relationship has changed. His son said: “Since I last talked to Dad, I bought a house, gotten into school, and I got a car.”

Garrison added, “He doesn’t care to [know anything].” However, Kody said he reached out to Garrison and Gabriel just before Christmas and after, adding that “they’re blocking him and not interested.”

