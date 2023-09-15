Kardashians fans were likely delighted to see the season 4 trailer arrive on September 13 ahead of the all-new series. The snippet sees Khloé Kardashian exclaiming that she’s “single.” Khloé also discloses that she and Tristan Thompson are “in really sensitive times.”

Despite Khloé and Tristan’s ups and downs as a couple, the two are navigating co-parenting life together in 2023. According to Kris Jenner, Tristan is a “hands-on dad.” But, Kendall Jenner thinks her mom is “too nice,” per The Kardashians’ juicy new season 4 trailer.

Credit: Hulu YouTube channel

The Kardashians season 4 trailer: Khloé and Tristan

Throughout Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship, all kinds of rumors have circulated.

Some of their trials and tribulations have played out on the family’s Hulu show and it looks like season 4 is giving some air time to their relationship.

The sneak preview shows Khloé explaining that she and Tristan are in “sensitive times.”

The father of her two children, True and Tatum, can be seen mingling at family events and showing up for his kids in the trailer.

Credit: Hulu YouTube channel

Khloé exclaims she is ‘single’

The Kardashians two-minute-long season 4 trailer is jam-packed full of drama and it looks like the famous sisters are set to delve into their dating lives in 2023.

As Kim Kardashian says she’s looking for “new vibes.”

Khloé chimes in and says: “I need people to know that I’m single,” while Kendall claims to be “the worst single person ever.”

Model Kendall had fans thinking she was engaged after the trailer’s release as she was seen wearing a huge ring on her finger.

Credit: Hulu YouTube channel

Kourtney tells Tristan straight

Kris wants to make sure that she keeps her family together in season 4. But, it doesn’t look like it’s going to come without its challenges.

While Kris praises Tristan for being a “hands-on dad,” the oldest of the sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, sits next to him on a couch and says: “I don’t think you deserve Khloé.”

Kourtney’s comment to Tristan’s face comes after the family has expressed some of their thoughts about him amongst themselves.

Speaking on The Kardashians season 2 episode 1, Khloé announced that she was expecting a second baby with Tristan. But, she had also found out that he fathered a child with another woman at the same time.

She said: “When I had True, I found out 48 hours before she was born that Tristan was cheating on me and then I went into labor weeks early because I was so stressed out.”

In the same episode, Kim said that she and the family were going to “rally around Khloé, just be super supportive and get through his together.”

Kris expressed that she was “worried” about her daughter and Kylie Jenner added that she was “really disappointed” in Tristan.

Credit: Hulu YouTube channel