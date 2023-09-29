Kourtney Kardashian’s birth chart suggests why she’s so rivaled against her hard-working sister Kim. When Kim revealed that the family has a ‘Not Kourtney’ group text chat, Kardashian fans everywhere thought it was a low blow. But their rivalry could be down to Kourt and Kim Kardashian’s birth chart... and where does Khloe stand in the zodiac world?!

Finally, The Kardashians season 4 is on Hulu! Kourtney and Kim Kardashian appeared to have been resolved last season. However, it wasn’t long before before Kim outed the ‘Not Kourtney’ group chat.

Kourtney Kardashian’s birth chart

Kourtney Kardashian‘s birth chart makes her an Aries, having been born on April 18, 1979, at 3.15am. The fire sign, known for being impulsive, competitive, and playful, explains why she’s Kim’s competitor.

Although Aries usually get along with Libra – Kim’s zodiac sign – they have to tread with caution. Libras are a natural people-pleaser and often do whatever it takes to keep their Aries sibling on their side.

While Kourtney has a Capricorn Moon and Pisces Rising, Capricorn Moon individuals tend to nurture an urge to be productive. Her Pisces Rising sign means she rarely listens to the advice of others.

Not Kourtney group text

Kim told Kourtney that the family has a ‘Not Kourtney’ group chat for complaining about her. She isn’t in the group text and Kim told her: “You have a serious vendetta. You hate us, you’re a different person.

“We all talk about it,” Kim said, seemingly referencing their friends and family members. “Because I don’t need you guys anymore, I don’t need to be a part of it,” Kourtney replied.

Kim admitted that their family and some of Kourtney’s friends are in the ‘Not Kourtney’ group text. “All of your friends call us complaining,” Kim said. “We’re all confused.”

She added: “We’re on a group chat labeled ‘Not Kourtney’ so we know, and have to funnel what your friends say to us, and have to figure out why you’re a different person and why you have this vendetta.”

Kim and Khloe’s birth chart

Kim Kardashian’s birth chart is a Libra sign, a Pisces moon, and a Sagittarius rising. She was born on October 21, 1980, at 10.46 am. Librans are friendly people, while Pisces moon signs are sensitive.

Sagittarius Risings appreciate rules, order, and discipline. This suggests Kim is hurting over her feud with Kourtney. Khloe Kardashian, however, is a Cancer sun with a Gemini moon.

Cancerians are primarily known for being emotional, nurturing, and highly intuitive. Gemini moons are known to be chatty, energetic, and curious, which explains why she’s very talkative.

