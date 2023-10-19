The Kardashians season 4 is giving Tristan Thompson some more airtime this year and fans are pretty divided over his inclusion in the show. His relationship past aside, episode 4 shines a light on Tristan’s latest ESPN career move. Kris Jenner gave him a helping hand and fans have some crazy theories on why she helped him.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have apparently “worked out a rhythm” for their life. Kris says that Tristan Thompson is helping out wherever he can, including running the kids around. Kim Kardashian also said on the show that Tristan often helps out with her kids and her son tells her he’s been taken to the Nike store by Khloé’s ex.

Credit: Hulu

Tristan lands ESPN job after Kris Jenner made a phone call

The Kardashians season 4 episode 3 sees Tristan Thompson lending Kris Jenner a helping hand in the kitchen.

Judging by the job Tristan landed earlier in the year, it’s no wonder that he wants to repay the momager for her role in his career move.

As Tristan helps Kris Jenner out with some storage solutions at home, she says: “It doesn’t hurt that he’s really tall.”

The two catch up in episode 3 and Tristan tells Kris that “everything’s been great,” including his new job at ESPN.

Tristan ‘appreciates’ what Kris did for him

Before catching Kris up on the latest in his life, Tristan thanked her for getting him the job at ESPN.

He works as a commentator for the network and was hired back in January.

He said: “I appreciate you helping make this all happen.”

Kris said that after having a phone call on a Friday, Tristan was asked to start the job on a Monday, she added: “That never happens to anyone.”

In a confessional, she explained: “I was able to reach out to ABC, Disney, and really express how talented I thought Tristan was and how they would really benefit from him being a part of the ESPN team.”

Kardashians fans’ wild theory over Momager’s involvement

Despite Kris saying that she finds it “rewarding” helping out her family members, fans have some wild theories on why she really helped out her daughter’s ex.

Speaking on the Hulu show, Kris said that Tristan had made some “mistakes” but that he was “sorry for them.”

Her comments tie in with another fan theory that suggests Kris can relate to Tristan as a “fellow cheater.”

A Reddit thread user wrote: “Well Ms. Jenner cheated on Robert and was isolated from the Kardashian family in the 80s/90s So she wouldn’t want her fellow cheater Tristan to experience the same thing that she went through…”

More commenters suggested that Kris helped out Khloé’s ex so that he can carry on supporting his kids.

One said: “…so long as True and Tatum are financially looked after.”

