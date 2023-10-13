Lauren from the In Love and Toxic: Blue Therapy cast on Channel 4 is going through some serious ups and downs with her boyfriend, Michael. What’s In Love and Toxic star Lauren’s Instagram and age? Is she still with Michael?!

As the new Channel 4 series leads tense relationships through highs and lows, such as Lauren being close friends with her guy friend, Sasha, we get to know all about her and Michael’s romance. Away from filming, Lauren is a musician who has partied with Idris Elba. Let’s meet Lauren Cofie.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Lauren on In Love and Toxic: Blue Therapy

In Love and Toxic star Lauren Cofie is a musician. She is in a relationship with Michael on the new Channel 4 series, who she seemed pretty happy and cozy with at the show premiere.

She is making her way up the music industry, and has even partied with Idris Elba! Lauren is an R&B and soul singer-songwriter from Nottingham, who is now based in London.

At the time of writing, Lauren has 391 monthly listeners on Spotify. Her most popular song is I’m Your Type with musician Scorcher. Lauren also works as a model, actress, and presenter on Rinse FM.

Lauren’s age and Instagram

Lauren from In Love and Toxic’s age range is 28-38, her Starnow states. She celebrated her birthday on September 19 and said her focus is “more songwriting, more love, and just being my full Adhd Virgo self.”

Born to a Scottish mother and Ghanaian father, the sultry Nottingham-raised artist was introduced to the wonders of music at an early age. She began singing at the age of six and often entertained family.

Lauren from the In Love and Toxic: Blue Therapy cast formed a group with her elder twin sisters, often performing with them at local talent shows. She later left school and attended a music course.

Where Lauren and Michael are now

Michael says he’s “not happy” in the relationship. In his bio, Michael says he’s “floating through life.” In Love and Toxic star Lauren wrote on Instagram: “Only therapy could get me through another Libra.”

Other than promo pics for In Love and Toxic: Blue Therapy, Lauren hasn’t shared any pictures with Michael and hasn’t even tagged him in the snippets of the Channel 4 show on her Instagram page.

She also seems cozy with other fellow musicians on her social media. In March 2023, Lauren attended the Luther: The Fallen Sun premiere event with a mystery male guest!

