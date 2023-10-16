Made in Chelsea recruits Lauren Giselle Sintes on the E4 cast. Let’s meet Lauren Sintes on Instagram. Plus, where are Lauren and Made in Chelsea’s Harvey after filming a drama-filled reality show?

Willow Day admits she’s never been treated so badly by someone in the upcoming Made in Chelsea episode. It comes as Harvey Armstrong told newbie Lauren Sintes that he’s single. So, who is the influencer and Instagram model Lauren Sintes who appears to have won him over?

Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Who is Lauren on Made in Chelsea?

Lauren Giselle Sintes is a new Made in Chelsea star who makes her debut on October 16. She is French and British and develops a romantic connection with Harvey on the E4 show.

The model and influencer has over 200K followers on Instagram. Lauren has traveled to shoots in exotic locations such as the Maldives and Tulum, Mexico.

She is 5ft 5in in height. Lauren, 27, is known for sharing fashion, swimwear, and lingerie photos and began sharing her modeling work on Instagram in 2018. Several celebrities follow her – even Diplo!

Made in Chelsea’s Lauren and Harvey

Lauren and Harvey have had two dates in the past. Ahead of her debut, Lauren appeared to be staying in the same apartment in Sydney as Harvey, who had traveled there with Bella Sharpe and Ruby Adler.

Both Lauren and Harvey on Made in Chelsea are following each other on Instagram after she asked if he’s dating anyone. She told Harvey they go “way back” before saying she hadn’t tried his brand of beer yet.

Photo by Ryan Emberley/amfAR/amfAR via Getty Images

Inside Lauren Sintes’ modelling career

Lauren Giselle Sintes’ modeling and influencer job involves traveling the world. For October and November, she’s in Sydney for work and has traveled to Vietnam, Italy, and further afield.

She recently attended the Amfar Gala in Venezia, Italy, and has been to Maldives and Bali in the past. Co-star Ruby Adler said, “Can’t wait to see you,” to which Lauren replied: “Sydney reunion baby!!”

Lauren has become so successful that she has a cinema room in her house, which is her “favorite room.” She also travels on private jets to and from different countries, usually eating sushi.

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA ON E4 EVERY MONDAY AT 10 PM