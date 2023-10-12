Jordan Sangha is a lawyer-turned-Big Brother UK contestant. He applied for the ITV show “on a whim” as he was “bored.” However, doing so has made viewers fall in love with his blunt energy.

After a five-year hiatus, Big Brother UK is finally back on our screens, but this time on ITV. Jordan is repping the floral shirt life and “doesn’t like the idea of living with people.” Yet, he’s doing exactly that…

Meet lawyer Jordan Sangha

Jordan Sangha is a qualified lawyer from Scunthorpe. He revealed he has a “face like a chastised backside” but “wears such wonderful shirts to make up for it.”

The 25-year-old revealed he learned his posh accent from Downton Abbey, despite growing up on a council estate. He goes by the name of Seb Sangha on Facebook.

He lives in London and is originally from Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire, as per his Facebook page. Jordan was part of the Warwick Bar Society at the University of Warwick during his degree in 2019.

Why Jordan applied for Big Brother UK

Jordan, who was Warwick Bar Society’s president for the 2019 to 2020 season, applied for Big Brother “on a whim.” He said: “Well, I love the show. I was quite disillusioned with life.”

He added: “Boredom made me apply to some extent. I honestly applied on a whim. I’m interested in the social experiments side of Big Brother. I don’t really like the idea of living with people.”

However, Jordan said he “might as well give it a try” as he “wanted to challenge myself”. According to Jordan, those closest to him would describe him as “flippant” and “sarcastic”.

‘Meme king’ is ‘unreliably reliable’

Jordan Sangha on Big Brother states that he is “unreliable reliable”. If he won the prize money, he would “probably rent in Kensington for a month or two, and have a shopping spree in Harrods”.

He said: ” “They [his friends] always say to me that they never know if I’m joking or not, so I suppose I could be difficult to read to some extent.” Well, fans are loving his meme-approved status.

Plus, Jordan has a slight romance going on with Chantelle. The 29-year-old therapist told Jordan that she would marry him and quizzed him on his sexuality, to which he revealed he is bisexual.

