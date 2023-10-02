Lee Mack’s vegan journey has been ongoing for several years. However, some fans only just found out the comedian is vegan when Lee Mack – who is also interested in being Buddhist – guest-hosted Mortimer & Whitehouse. Viewers are divided after he used a magnet instead of a hook on the show…

The BBC is now being slammed for “going woke” as Lee Mack decided to go fishing a little differently. He refused to fish with a hook on Gone Fishing, which saw fans share wishes for him to be “canceled.” The popular BBC Two show co-host Bob Mortimer missed filming due to illness, and Lee stepped in.

Lee Mack’s vegan journey

Lee Mack has been vegan for years. He was mentioned as being vegan on Taskmaster Series 11, Episode 2, where he said he never drinks milk when compared to co-stars for most pints of milk drunk per month.

During Sunday, October 1’s episode of Mortimer and Whitehouse, Lee Mack was asked by pal Bob to co-host alongside Paul Whitehouse, 65, but chose to fish with a magnet instead of a hook, as he is a vegan.

Paul asked Lee at the beginning of the episode if they should “go and have a fish” leading Lee to say: “This is why I was worried about doing it when Bob asked me to come: I don’t fish.”

How long has Lee Mack been vegan?

Lee Mack has been a vegetarian for years, but his veganism was first revealed in 2021. Lee has also long had an interest in Buddhism, mindfulness, and the possibility of leading a more spiritual life.

In 2020, he and his friend Neil Webster launched a podcast entitled I Can’t Believe It’s Not Buddha. He has been alcohol-free since 2016 and is an ambassador for Alcohol Concern.

He told Adam Buxton on his podcast that he began after watching a Netflix documentary and “thinking it was probably a good thing for health.” Lee wanted to feel fitter for Soccer Aid each year.

Gone Fishing fans are divided

When Lee Mack didn’t go fishing in the typical way on Gone Fishing, fans were divided. Many are against his magnet rod, while others are supporting the comedian’s wishes.

One fan wrote: “Grown adults crying about Lee Mack “ruining” their Sunday night because he stood in for an unwell mate on a fishing program, grow up lads.”

Another said: “I’m a vegan. I love Lee Mack. If he wants to go on a fishing show and talk about being a vegan LET HIM. Y’know. Free speech and all that. He injected a different perspective.”

“So many people are angry at Lee Mack for what he likes for tea. They now can’t cope with seeing him on TV. These are the same people angry at the thought of people not liking a joke he made,” said a fan.

